Bologna vs Cagliari prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Bologna square off against Cagliari in a Serie A game set to take place at Sardegna Arena on Monday evening.

Both teams are coming off back-to-back defeats. Bologna suffered a 3-0 defeat against league leaders Napoli in their last game. A Lorenzo Insigne brace and a Fabian Ruiz strike helped the hosts maintain their position at the top as Bologna slipped to 13th in the table. Bologna have 12 points from 10 matches played so far.

Cagliari, on the other hand, are at the bottom of the Serie A table with six points from 10 matches played. They played their last game against AS Roma and ended up losing the contest 2-1.

Bologna vs Cagliari Head-to-Head

Bologna and Cagliari have played 27 matches against each other. Cagliari have won nine matches, while Bologna have emerged victorious on 10 occasions. Eight matches have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two Italian sides ended in a 1-0 win for Cagliari. Defender Daniele Rugani scored for Cagliari in the 19th-minute, which eventually proved to be the winner on the night.

Bologna Serie A form: L-W-D-L-L

Cagliari Serie A form: L-D-W-L-L

Bologna vs Cagliari Team News

Bologna

Roberto Soriano and Adama Soumaoro will return to the Bologna squad after serving their one-game suspensions.

Kevin Bonifazi and Kingsley Michael have been sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Kevin Bonifazi, Kingsley Michael

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari

Dalbert, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Marko Rog and Paolo Farago have all been ruled out for the game against Bologna. Uruguayans Martin Caceres and Nahuel Nandez will also miss out due to injuries.

Injured: Dalbert, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Marko Rog, Paolo Farago, Martin Caceres, Nahuel Nandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bologna vs Cagliari Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Lukasz Skorupski, Luis Binks, Gary Medel, Arthur Theate, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Nicolas Dominguez, Mattias Svanberg, Aaron Hickey, Riccardo Orsolini, Musa Barrow, Marko Arnautovic

Cagliari (4-4-2): Alessio Cragno; Gabriele Zappa, Diego Godin, Andrea Carboni, Dalbert Henrique; Gastón Pereiro, Razvan Marin, Kevin Strootman, Charalampos Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Keita Balde.

Bologna vs Cagliari Prediction

Both Cagliari and Bologna have struggled for form lately, but the latter's position in the table suggests that they can turn their fortunes around if they shift gears. Cagliari look set for relegation and it is hard to imagine they will pick up any points on Monday evening.

We foresee Bologna beating Cagliari by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Cagliari

Edited by Peter P