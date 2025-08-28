Bologna vs Como Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30th 2025

Bologna will host Como at the Renato Dall’Ara on Saturday in the second round of the 2025-26 Italian Serie A campaign. The hosts will be keen to pick up their first points of the season after a disappointing opening weekend.

Bologna struggled to create goal scoring opportunities as they fell to an underwhelming 1-0 defeat at the hands of Roma last time out. Vincenzo Italiano’s side, who finished in ninth place last season but managed to earn a place in the Europa League league phase by winning the Coppa Italia, have brought in a number of new signings to improve the team across the board and will hope to put together a solid campaign.

Como finished just one place behind Bologna last season, putting together a remarkable campaign in their return to top-flight football after 22 years and had a busy off-season in hopes of performing even better this season. Cesc Fabregas’s side have started the season brightly with two wins from two competitive outings so far, picking up a 3-1 win over Serie B side Südtirol in the domestic cup before securing a dominant 2-0 win over Lazio last weekend.

Bologna vs Como Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 24th meeting between the two sides. Bologna have won six of the previous 23 meetings, seven have ended in draws while Como have won the remaining 10.

The Greyhounds won one and drew the other of their two meetings with Como last season.

The hosts scored 57 goals and conceded 47 in 38 league games last season while the visitors scored 49 and conceded 52.

Como are one of only six teams in the Serie A to pick up maximum points in the opening round of this season.

Bologna vs Como Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into the weekend and I Rossoblù will need to be at their best to get all three points against a side with almost a dozen new signings.

I Lariani will be optimistic to get a result following last weekend's win but will need to improve on their away form to get anything more than a point here.

Prediction: Bologna 2-2 Como

Bologna vs Como Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in three of the hosts' last four league games)

