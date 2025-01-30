Bologna vs Como Prediction and Betting Tips | February 1, 2025

Bologna welcome Como to Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Serie A on Saturday. The hosts are eighth in the league table with 34 points, while Como are 13th, trailing their southern rivals by 12 points.

Bologna are unbeaten in six games in 2025, winning two. They drew 1-1 at Empoli in Serie A last week, with Benjamín Domínguez scoring the equaliser in the 44th minute.

They drew 1-1 with Sporting in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Tommaso Pobega broke the deadlock in the 21st minute before 19-year-old striker Conrad Harder pulled Sporting level in the 77th minute.

Como, meanwhile, suffered their second defeat of the year last week, falling to a 2-1 home loss to Atalanta. Nico Paz gave them the lead in the first half, but in-form striker Mateo Retegui bagged a second-half brace to help Atalanta register a comeback win.

Bologna vs Como Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 24 times across competitions, with Como leading 12-5.

They met for the first time in 21 years in the reverse fixture in September, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Como have won one of their 12 away games across competitions this season.

Bologna have suffered one loss in their last 13 games, with that defeat coming at home in Serie A against Verona.

Eight of their last 10 meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Only Juventus (13) have drawn more games in Serie A than Bologna (10) this season.

Bologna vs Como Prediction

Bologna have drawn three of their four Serie A games in 2025 and have won five of their last seven home games, scoring 17 goals.

Riccardo Orsolini is sidelined with an injury, while Lewis Ferguson joined him on the treatment table after being subbed off with a thigh injury against Sporting in midweek.

Como, meanwhile, have won one of their four games in 2025, scoring in three of them. Three of their last four Serie A away games have ended in draws.

Boss Cesc Fabregas remains without the services of Sergi Roberto, Alessandro Gabrielloni, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Ignace Van Der Brempt and Alberto Moreno due to injuries.

Bologna have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2025, and considering Como's poor away record this season, expect the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Como

Bologna vs Como Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

