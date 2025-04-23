Bologna vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24, 2025

Bologna welcome Empoli to Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals on Thursday. Bologna won the first leg 3-0 as they seek to reach their first final since 1974.

I Rossoblù returned to winning ways after two games last week with a 1-0 home triumph over leaders Inter Milan, with Riccardo Orsolini bagging a last-gasp winner.

Empoli, meanwhile, have won one of their last 20 games across competitions, with that triumph coming against Juventus on penalties in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

They returned to goalscoring ways after three games last week, in a 2-2 home draw with Verona in Serie A. All four goals were scored in the second half, Jacopo Fazzini and Tino Anjorin netting their first goals of the season.

Bologna vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 31 times across competitions, with both winning nine each.

Bologna are unbeaten in five meetings against Empoli. Their two league meetings earlier this season ended in 1-1 draws.

Empoli haven't scored in three of their last five meetings against the Rossoblu.

Bologna are unbeaten in 10 home games across competitions, winning eight.

Empoli are winless in eight games across competitions, losing four, failing to score in five,

Bologna have kept clean sheets in three Coppa Italia games this season.

Bologna vs Empoli Prediction

Bologna have lost one of their last nine games across competitions. They have kept clean sheets in their last six games across competitions and are on a five-game winning streak at home in the Coppa Italia.

Lukasz Skorupski is back in training after overcoming muscle fatigue and is in contention to start. Davide Calabria is also back in training, but Nicolo Casale and Lewis Ferguson remain sidelined with injuries.

Empoli, meanwhile, were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw against Verona last week. They have failed to score in three of their last six away games.

Liberato Cacace is suspended for the league meeting against Fiorentina later this week but should play the full 90 minutes here. Ardian Ismajli didn't recover in time for the league meeting against Verona and faces a late fitness test.

Considering the Bologna's unbeaten home record in 2025 and Empoli's poor run of form, expect the hosts to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Empoli

Bologna vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

