Bologna vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31, 2024

Bologna invite Empoli to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Serie A on Saturday (August 31). The hosts are winless in two league outings, while Empoli have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaign.

Bologna drew 1-1 with Udinese in their campaign opener, with Riccardo Orsolini scoring from the spot in the second half, before losing 3-0 loss to Lazio last week.

Meanwhile, Empoli began their Serie A campaign with a goalless draw with Monza before winning 2-1 at Roma. Emmanuel Gyasi scored in the first half before Lorenzo Colombo, who assisted that goal, was on the scoresheet in the 61st minute.

Bologna vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 28 times across competitions, with Empoli leading 9-8.

Bologna secured a league double over Empoli last season without conceding. Empoli had done the same to Bologna in the 2022-23 season.

Three of their last five meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets for Bologna and two for Empoli.

The hosts are unbeaten in five home games in Serie A, winning one and drawing four straight.

Empoli have one win in seven away league games losing five without scoring.

The visitors are unbeaten in four league outings, winning two.

Bologna are winless in four league outings, failing to score twice.

Bologna vs Empoli Prediction

Bologna have endured a winless start to their league campaign, scoring once and conceding four goals. Their last four home games in Serie A have ended in stalemates.

Nicolo Cambiaghi is a long-term absentee, while Dan Ndoye is sidelined for at least three weeks. Martin Erlic, Lewis Ferguson and Oussama El Azzouzi are also unavailable.

Empoli, meanwhile, have had an unbeaten start to their season, winning twice. After suffering five consecutive away losses between March and May, they are unbeaten in two. They have won just one of their last five away meetings against Bologna, failing to score thrice.

Szymon Zurkowski, Tyronne Ebuehi and Samuele Perisan remain sidelined with injuries. Tino Anjorin has completed a loan move from Chelsea but is not in contention to start.

While Bologna have been in poor form and have a few absentees, considering their home advantage, expect them to play out a draw.

Prediction: Bologna 1-1 Empoli

Bologna vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Lorenzo Colombo to score or assist any time - Yes

