Bologna vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1st 2023

Bologna will entertain Empoli at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in the Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts are unbeaten in the league since a 2-0 home loss to AC Milan in their campaign opener. They have drawn four of their six games thus far and with seven points in six games, they are in 13th place in the league table. They have played out goalless draws in their last three outings.

The visitors recorded their first win of the season last week as Tommaso Baldanzi's 34th-minute strike helped them record a 1-0 home win over Salernitana. They suffered defeats in their first five games of the season and, having earned their first points of the season, climbed to 19th place in the league standings.

Bologna vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 26 times in all competitions since 1984. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with a 9-6 lead in wins and 11 games ending in draws.

The hosts are winless in their last four meetings against the visitors, suffering three defeats.

The visitors secured a league double over the hosts last season, recording a 1-0 away win while the reverse fixture ended in a 3-1 win.

Bologna have just one win in their last 11 meetings against their southern rivals, with that win coming at home in 2019.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last four home meetings against the visitors, with two meetings ending in draws.

Empoli have the worst attacking and defensive records in the league this season, scoring just one goal while conceding 13 times in six games.

The hosts, meanwhile, have the second-best defensive record, conceding just four times in six games.

Bologna vs Empoli Prediction

The Rossoblù have been second-best against the visitors recently with just one win in 11 games since 2004. At home, they have failed to score in three of their last four meetings against the visitors and will look to improve upon that record in this match.

Thiago Motta will be without the services of Alexis Saelemaekers who was sent off in their draw against Monza. The on-loan winger was booked after displaying dissent over a disallowed goal. There are no fresh injury concerns for the hosts.

The Azzurri opened their goalscoring record for the campaign in their previous outing and will look to continue that form in this match. They have won three of their last four meetings against the hosts and should have the upper hand in this match.

Bartosz Bereszynski and Giuseppe Pezzella were subbed off early in the win over Salernitana and will be unavailable for this match through injuries. The absence of Francesco Caputo has left them toothless in attack as they have scored just one goal in six games thus far.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Bologna 1-1 Empoli

Bologna vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Joshua Zirkzee to score or assist any time - Yes