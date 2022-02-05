Bologna vs Empoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Seeking to snap their run of three straight defeats in Italian Serie A, Bologna play host to Empoli at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors, on the other hand, head into the game without a win in their last seven outings and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Bologna were left empty handed once again as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Hellas Verona away from home two Fridays ago.

Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men have now lost each of their last three games on the spin, while picking up just three points from their last seven outings.

This poor run of results has seen Bologna drop to 13th place in the Serie A table, after picking up 27 points from 22 games.

Similarly, Empoli continue to struggle for form in Serie A as they fell to a 4-2 defeat against AS Roma last time out.

They head into Sunday’s game without a win in any of their last seven games in all competitions, losing four and claiming three draws.

Empoli are currently two points and right above Bologna on the log and will feel confident of coming away with the desired results on Sunday as they are unbeaten in all but one of the last eight meetings between the sides.

Bologna vs Empoli Head-To-Head

With six wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Empoli boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture. Bologna have picked up four wins in that time, while three games have ended all square.

Bologna Form Guide: L-L-L-W-L

Empoli Form Guide: L-L-D-L-D

Bologna vs Empoli Team News

Bologna

Nicolas Dominguez, Kingsley Michael and Federico Santander are all recuperating from injuries and will sit out Sunday’s game. Ibrahima Mbaye is at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Injured: Nicolas Dominguez, Kingsley Michael, Federico Santander

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Ibrahima Mbaye

Empoli

Riccardo Marchizza, Nicolas Haas, Federico Di Francesco and Sebastiano Luperto have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Riccardo Marchizza, Nicolas Haas, Federico Di Francesco, Sebastiano Luperto

Suspended: None

Bologna vs Empoli Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (4-4-2): Lukasz Skorupski (GK); Adama Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Arthur Theate, Aaron Hickey; Nicolas Viola, Mattias Svanberg, Roberto Soriano, Lorenzo De Silvestri; Nicola Sansone, Marko Arnautovic

Empoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jacopo Furlan (GK); Riccardo Fiamozzi, Simone Romagnoli, Ardian Ismajli, Riccardo Marchizza; Szymon Zurkowski, Nedim Bajrami, Liam Henderson; Kristjan Asllani, Andrea Pinamonti, Patrick Cutrone

Bologna vs Empoli Prediction

Both sides have struggled to get going in recent weeks and will head into the game desperate to pick up a morale-boosting win. However, we are tipping Bologna to claim all three points in this one as they are unbeaten in all but one of their last seven home games against Empoli.

Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Empoli

Edited by Manas Mitul