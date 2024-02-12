Bologna vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2024

Bologna will entertain rivals Fiorentina at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in their midweek Serie A clash on Wednesday. The match was originally scheduled to be played last month but had to be postponed because Fiorentina participated in the Supercoppa Italiana in Riyadh.

The hosts have shrugged off a slow start to 2024 and have registered back-to-back wins in their last two league outings. They have scored four goals apiece in these games and in their previous outing, Riccardo Orsolini's brace helped them register a 4-0 home win over Lecce.

The visitors bounced back from three successive losses across all competitions on Sunday, registering a commanding 5-1 win over Frosinone in the Serie A. Andrea Belotti, Jonathan Ikoné, and Lucas Martínez Quarta scored in the first half while Nicolás González and Antonín Barák added goals in the second half.

The race for securing a top-four finish is heating up with just five points separating eighth-placed Lazio and fourth-placed Atalanta. The hosts are in fifth place with 39 points, two points and as many places above the visitors in the league standings.

Bologna vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 157th edition of the Derby dell'Appennino. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 61 wins. The hosts have 45 wins to their name and 50 games have ended all square.

Fiorentina are unbeaten in their two meetings against the hosts this season, registering a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in November. They also came out on top in the penalty shootout in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals last month.

Bologna have suffered just one loss at home across all competitions this season, with that defeat coming in the Serie A in August.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 36-33 in 23 league games this season. The hosts have the better defensive record, conceding four goals fewer.

Bologna vs Fiorentina Prediction

I Rossoblù have seen an upturn in form in recent weeks. After going winless in their first four games of the year, they have registered back-to-back wins. Both wins came at home and they will look to continue that form.

They have won nine of their last ten home games in all competitions, keeping seven clean sheets, and are strong favorites. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last nine home meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

Riccardo Calafiori picked up a knock to the knee in the win over Lecce and faces a late fitness test. Michel Aebischer is back from suspension and should return to the starting XI.

I Viola recorded their first win of the year last week, excluding their penalty win over the hosts in the Coppa Italia, scoring five goals, and will look to build on that form. They have lost four of their last six away games in the Serie A while recording just one win. Nonetheless, they have suffered just one loss in their travels against the hosts in Serie A since 2013, which bodes well for them.

Both teams play for the third time in ten days, so fatigue will be a factor. With that in mind and considering their current form, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Bologna 2-2 Fiorentina

Bologna vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Riccardo Orsolini to score or assist any time - Yes