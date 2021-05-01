Bologna vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Bologna will host Fiorentina at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday in the latest round of Serie A games.

Fresh off an embarrassing 0-5 loss against Atalanta, Bologna are 12th in the Serie A table with 38 points from 33 matches. They are going through a poor spell of form, having lost three of their last five fixtures.

Fiorentina are two spots behind them in 14th spot, courtesy of a tally of 34 points from 33 games. They managed to grab a massive point off Juventus in their last Serie A game, limiting Andrea Pirlo's team to just one goal.

Bologna vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

The two teams have played 31 games against each other so far. Fiorentina have been victorious in 13 encounters, while 14 games have ended in stalemates. Bologna have won four games.

Bologna and Fiorentina played out a dour 0-0 draw in January. In a game littered with yellow cards, neither side could manage to break the deadlock in 90 minutes, settling for a point each.

Bologna form guide in Serie A: L-L-W-D-L

Fiorentina form guide in Serie A: D-L-L-W-D

Bologna vs Fiorentina Team News

Bologna

Federico Santander is out of the game following knee surgery. Aaron Hickey also recently underwent surgery, while Nicolas Dominguez is out with an undisclosed injury.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gary Medel and left-back Mitchell Dijks are all sidelined with muscular problems. Nicola Sansone will not be available for selection because of an unknown injury.

Jerdy Schouten is unavailable due to suspension.

Injured: Federico Santander, Aaron Hickey, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Nicola Sansone, Gary Medel and Mitchell Dijks

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jerry Schouten

On this day in 1939, we added a fifth Scudetto to our trophy cabinet 🇮🇹🏆#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/2nSRMiaYgT — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) April 30, 2021

Fiorentina

Centre-forward Aleksander Kokorin has been sidelined because of a hip problem. Veteran midfielder Borja Valero is out with an undisclosed injury.

Injured: Aleksander Kokorin and Borja Valero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bologna vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Adama Soumaoro, Danilo, Ibrahima Mbaye; Andrea Poli, Mattias Svanberg; Andreas Skov Olson, Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow; Rodrigo Palacio

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Nikola Milenkovic, German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez Quarta; Martin Caceres, Sofyan Amrabat, Erick Pulgar, Gaetano Castrovilli, Cristiano Biraghi; Dusan Vlahovic, Franck Ribery

Bologna vs Fiorentina Prediction

Neither team have been particularly impressive in their last few games. Fiorentina would like to collect three points to ensure safety, but Giuseppe Iachini's men are likely to share the points on Sunday.

Prediction: Bologna 1-1 Fiorentina