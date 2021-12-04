Bologna vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A continues this weekend and will see Bologna host Fiorentina on Sunday afternoon in the 16th game week of the Italian top-flight.

Bologna picked up a hard-earned three points over Roma in their last game as they defeated Jose Mourinho's side 1-0. The win over I Giallorossi marked the second consecutive win for the hosts and their fourth win in their last five games.

I Rossoblù sit eighth in the league table with 24 points from 15 games. They will be looking to continue their good run when they face Fiorentina on Sunday.

Fiorentina have been very inconsistent this season with a record of losing a game and winning the next for the past two months. They beat Sampdoria 3-1 in their last game and will be hoping they can build on that at the weekend.

I Viola sit sixth in the Serie A with 24 points from 15 games. A win on Sunday would see them edge closer towards the Champions League spots.

Bologna vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

There have been 32 meetings between Bologna and Fiorentina. The visitors have a far superior record with 13 wins compared to the four won by the hosts. 15 of their meetings have ended in draws.

The two sides last met in Serie A last season in a game which ended 3-3.

Bologna Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Fiorentina Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

Bologna vs Fiorentina Team News

Bologna

The hosts will be without the services of Marko Arnautovic, Jerdy Schouten, Kingsley Michael and Kevin Bonifazi when they face Fiorentina as the trio are all injured.

Injured: Jerdy Schouten, Kingsley Michael, Marko Arnautovic, Kevin Bonifazi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina

Riccardo Sottil came off injured against Sampdoria last time out and is consequently expected to miss the game on Sunday. Erick Pulgar, Matija Nastasic, Gaetano Castrovilli and Bartlomiej Dragowski are all injured as well.

Injured: Riccardo Sottil, Erick Pulgar, Matija Nastasic, Bartlomiej Dragowski, Gaetano Castrovilli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bologna vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Arthur Theate, Gary Medel, Adama Soumaoro; Aaron Hickey, Mattias Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez, Riccardo Orsolini; Musa Barrow, Roberto Soriano; Nicola Sansone

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Cristiano Biraghi, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Nikola Milenkovic, Alvaro Odriozola; Alfred Duncan, Lucas Torreira, Giacomo Bonaventura; Riccardo Saponara, Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic

Bologna vs Fiorentina Prediction

Bologna have lost just one of their last five games, winning the other four and keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Fiorentina are the only team in the Italian top-flight without a draw in their 15 games so far. Their home and away form lately have been very contrasting. They have won their last four home games and lost their last four away games. That pattern could continue at the weekend.

Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Fiorentina

Edited by Shardul Sant