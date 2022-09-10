Bologna vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Bologna will host Fiorentina at the Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday afternoon in the sixth matchday of the 2022-23 Serie A campaign.

The Rossoblu have struggled to come alive this season and are one of six teams without a win in Serie A this season. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Spezia last time out, prompting the dismissal of manager Sinisa Mihajlovic at the helm after three and a half years in charge.

Bologna sit 16th in the league table with just three points from five games this season. They will be looking to pick up their first league win of the season this weekend.

Fiorentina have not fared much better than their weekend opponents, falling off the pace after a positive start to their season. They have played out back-to-back 1-1 draws in their last two outings, first against Juventus in the league and then against Rigas Futbola in the UEFA Europa Conference League. They deserved to win both games but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The away side sit 11th in the Serie A standings with six points from five games and will now be looking to return to winning ways this Sunday.

Bologna vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Sunday's game will mark the 35th meeting between Bologna and Fiorentina. The hosts have won just four of their previous matchups while the visitors have won 15 times. There have been 15 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which the visitors won 1-0.

Bologna Form Guide: D-D-L-D-L

Fiorentina Form Guide: D-L-D-D-W

Bologna vs Fiorentina Team News

Bologna

Adama Soumaoro recently picked up a hamstring injury and is set to miss the next few weeks on the sidelines as a result.

Injured: Adama Soumaoro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina

Nikola Milenkovic picked up an injury against Juventus last weekend and will now join Gaetano Castrovilli, Alfred Duncan and Nicolas Gonzalez on the injury list for the visitors.

Injured: Gaetano Castrovilli, Alfred Duncan, Nikola Milenkovic, Nicolas Gonzalez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bologna vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lukasz Skorupski; Kevin Bonifazi, Gary Medel, Jhon Lucumí; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Roberto Soriano, Nicolas Dominguez, Jerdy Schouten, Charalampos Lykogiannis; Riccardo Orsolini, Marko Arnautovic

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano; Dodô, Igor Julio, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi; Antonín Barák, Sofyan Amrabat, Giacomo Bonaventura; Christian Kouamé, Luka Jović, Riccardo Sottil

Bologna vs Fiorentina Prediction

Bologna are on a run of back-to-back draws and are winless in all five of their league outings this season. They are, however, unbeaten on home turf this season and will hope to pick up a result here.

Fiorentina have also drawn the last two games and are winless in their last six games across all competitions. Neither side are in encouraging form and they could split the points this weekend.

Prediction: Bologna 1-1 Fiorentina

