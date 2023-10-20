Bologna vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2023

The Italian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Bologna and Frosinone go head-to-head at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday.

Having failed to win both home and away meetings between the sides last season, the Rossoblu will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors.

Bologna turned in a super team performance last time out when they fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Inter Milan at the San Siro.

Thiago Motta's men have now gone seven consecutive games without defeat, claiming two wins and five draws since their 2-0 opening-day loss to AC Milan back in August.

With 11 points from eight matches, Bologna are currently 11th in the Serie A table, level on points with 10th-placed AS Roma.

Meanwhile, Frosinone returned to winning ways just before the international break as they edged out Hellas Verona 2-1 on home turf.

This followed a 2-0 defeat against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico on October 1 which saw their five-game unbeaten run come to an end.

With 12 points from eight matches, Frosinone are currently eighth in the Serie A standings, level on points with seventh-placed Monza.

Bologna vs Frosinone Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last 11 meetings between the sides, Frosinone hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Bologna have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Frosinone are on a three-game unbeaten run against Bologna, claiming two wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in September 2015.

Motta’s men have lost just one of their last 11 home matches in the league while claiming four wins and six draws since February.

Frosinone are unbeaten in six of their last seven matches, picking up three wins and three draws since late August.

Bologna vs Frosinone Prediction

Bologna and Frosinone have enjoyed a decent start to the season and are currently separated by just one point in mid-table.

The Rossoblu’s home advantage gives them a slight edge and we are tipping them to come away with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Frosinone

Bologna vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in four of the last five meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in five of their six clashes)