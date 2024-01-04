Bologna vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th January 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this week as Genoa lock horns with an impressive Bologna side in an important encounter at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Friday.

Bologna vs Genoa Preview

Genoa are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side held Inter Milan to an admirable 1-1 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Bologna, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The hosts slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Udinese in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Bologna vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bologna and Genoa are on an even footing as far as the recent head-to-head record is concerned and have won 10 matches apiece out of the 28 matches played between the two teams.

After a winless run of seven matches against Genoa in the Serie A, Bologna won their previous such game in the competition and have not secured consecutive league victories against the Genovese side since the 2017-18 season.

Bologna are winless in their last four matches at home against Genoa in the Serie A - their longest such run in the competition since 1954.

Bologna conceded three goals in their previous game in the Serie A - one more goal than they had conceded in the five league games preceding this match.

Bologna won a total of 17 matches in the Serie A in 2023 - their highest tally in this regard in the competition since 1966.

Bologna vs Genoa Prediction

Bologna have been in impressive form this season and will be intent on bouncing back from their poor performance against Udinese. The likes of Alexis Saelemaekers and Joshua Zirkzee can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Genoa have not been at their best this season but have managed to improve in recent weeks. Bologna are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Genoa

Bologna vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bologna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexis Saelemaekers to score - Yes