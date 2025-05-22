Bologna vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025

Bologna conclude their Serie A campaign with a home game against Genoa at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Saturday. The hosts have secured a place in the UEFA Europa League next season, thanks to their Coppa Italia triumph. Genoa, meanwhile, are 13th in the standings and will finish the season in the same position irrespective of this match's outcome.

Ad

I Rossoblu are winless in four league games, suffering consecutive defeats. After a win over AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday, they lost 3-2 at Fiorentina in Serie A last week. Substitute Thijs Dallinga and Riccardo Orsolini scored in the second half, but Moise Kean bagged the winner for Fiorentina in the 84th minute.

Genoa, meanwhile, head into the match on a six-game winless streak and suffered a 3-2 home loss to Atalanta last week. Andrea Pinamonti bagged a brace, but they conceded in the 89th minute, with Mateo Retegui scoring his 25th league goal of the campaign.

Ad

Trending

Bologna vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 132 times across competitions, with Bologna leading 50-39.

Interestingly, the two teams are meeting in the final match of the league campaign for the third time in a row.

Genoa are winless in five league games, losing four.

Bologna have conceded thrice in their last two league games.

Five of their last seven meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

I Rossoblu are unbeaten at home in Serie A in 2025.

Ad

Bologna vs Genoa Prediction

Bologna have won just one of their four games across competitions this month, losing twice. They are winless in five home meetings against Genoa, losing twice.

Juan Miranda was sent off last week and will serve a suspension. Martin Erlic is a confirmed absentee, while Jens Odgaard is also unlikely to start.

Genoa, meanwhile, have conceded at least twice in four of their last five league games. They are winless on their travels in 2025, losing five of 10 games.

Ad

Johan Vasquez, Fabio Miretti, Ruslan Malinovskyi and Honest Ahanor are sidelined with injuries, while Maxwel Cornet will undergo a late fitness test.

Considering the form of both teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Bologna 1-1 Genoa

Bologna vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More