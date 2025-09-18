Bologna vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | September 20th 2025

The action continues in round four of the Italian Serie A as Bologna play host to Genoa on Saturday. Genoa are unbeaten in their last six visits to the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium and will be looking to extend this impressive six-year streak.

Bologna were denied successive wins for the first time in the new Serie A campaign as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against AC Milan at the San Siro Stadium.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side have lost two of their opening three matches, with a 1-0 home victory over Como on August 30 sandwiched between the two defeats.

Next up for Bologna is the stern challenge of an opposing side who are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 encounters, claiming six wins and five draws since September 2018.

Meanwhile, Caleb Ekuban came up clutch for Genoa last time out as he struck in the 92nd minute to help them salvage a 1-1 draw against Como at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

Patrick Vieira’s men have failed to taste victory in their opening three matches, claiming two draws and losing once while conceding two goals and scoring once so far.

With last weekend’s result, Genoa have failed to win nine of their last 10 Serie A matches, a run which saw them finish 13th in the league table last season.

Bologna vs Genoa Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Genoa hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 12 of the last 32 meetings between the two teams.

Bologna have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Genoa have failed to win 11 of their 12 Serie A away games in 2025, losing five and claiming six draws since the turn of the year.

Bologna, meanwhile, are unbeaten in 11 of their 12 Serie A home matches this year, picking up eight wins and three draws so far.

Bologna vs Genoa Prediction

It has been a slow start to the campaign for Bologna and Genoa, who will both head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up.

That said, we predict Italiano’s men will make the most of their home advantage and end their six-game winless home run in this fixture.

Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Genoa

Bologna vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: First to score - Bologna (The hosts have opened the scoring in seven of their last nine outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of Bologna’s last nine matches)

