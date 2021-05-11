Bologna vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Both Bologna and Genoa will be aiming to return to winning ways in Serie A when they lock horns at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Wednesday.

The hosts played out a 1-1 draw away to Udinese last time out, while Genoa were beaten 2-1 by Sassuolo on Sunday.

Bologna failed to end their dry spell as they claimed a second consecutive draw against Udinese last Saturday.

Argentine midfielder Rodrigo de Paul gave Udinese the lead in the 23rd minute. However, Riccardo Orsolini converted his 82nd-minute spot-kick to force a share of the spoils.

Sinisa Mihajlovic's men have now failed to taste victory in their last four outings and have picked up just one win since 20 March.

With 40 points from 35 games, Bologna are in 12th place in the league table, four points above Wednesday's visitors.

The Rossoblu's struggles this season have been down to their poor performances on the road, where they have picked up just 14 points all season. This is the league's third worst points tally on the road.

We go again! It's a quick turnaround as we face Genoa on Wednesday 🔜⚔️#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/h4wne1rmXP — Bologna FC 1909 (@BolognaFC1909en) May 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Genoa suffered a second straight defeat last time out when they lost 2-1 to Sassuolo.

The Neroverdi raced to a two-goal lead thanks to Giacomo Raspadori and Domenico Berardi. Former Chelsea man Davide Zappacosta pulled one back in the 85th minute for Davide Ballardini's side.

Genoa have now dropped to 14th place in the league standings, just five points away from the drop zone.

Bologna vs Genoa Head-To-Head

A quick look at their last 25 encounters shows both sides have been inseparable in this fixture. Bologna and Genoa have both picked up nine wins, while it has ended all square on seven occasions.

Genoa are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak against Bologna, dating back to a 1-0 loss back in October 2017.

Bologna Form Guide: W-D-L-D-D

Genoa Form Guide: L-D-W-L-L

Bologna vs Genoa Team News

Bologna

Nicolas Dominguez and Javier Santander have both been ruled out of this tie with knee injuries. Meanwhile, Gary Medel and Aaron Hickey have been sidelined with knee and shoulder injuries respectively.

Injured: Nicolas Dominguez, Javier Santander, Gary Medel, Aaron Hickey

Suspended: None

Genoa

Meanwhile, Genoa will be without the services of Davide Biraschi, who is out with a muscle problem. He's joined on the treatment table by Domenico Criscito and Luca Pellegrini, who are nursing calf and hamstring injuries respectively.

Injured: Davide Biraschi, Domenico Criscito, Luca Pellegrini

Suspended: None

Bologna vs Genoa Predicted XI

Bologna predicted XI (3-4-3): Łukasz Skorupski; Takehiro Tomiyasu, Adama Soumaoro, Danilo; Ricardo Orsolini, Mattias Svanberg, Roberto Soriano, Lorenzo De Silvestri; Emanuel Vignato, Musa Barrow, Rodrigo Palacio.

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin; Andrea Masiello, Ivan Radovanovic, Christian Zapata; Davide Zappacosta, Kevin Strootman, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Edoardo Goldaniga; Mattia Destro, Gianluca Scamacca

Bologna vs Genoa Prediction

Both sides head into this game in similar form and will look to claim the win to strengthen their position in the table. Despite their poor league position, Genoa have a stronger and more experienced squad.

Bologna have failed to taste victory in this fixture in their last five attempts and we predict the visitors will seal another win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Bologna 0-1 Genoa