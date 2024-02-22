Bologna vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd February 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Hellas Verona lock horns with an impressive Bologna side in an important clash at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Friday.

Bologna vs Hellas Verona Preview

Hellas Verona are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side held Juventus to an admirable 2-2 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this match.

Bologna, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The hosts stunned Lazio with a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Bologna vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bologna have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 13 out of the last 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's six victories.

Hellas Verona are unbeaten in their last four matches against Bologna in the Serie A but have played out draws in five of their last nine such games in the competition.

Bologna are unbeaten in their last five matches at home against Hellas Verona in the Serie A but have scored only four goals in their last four such games in the competition.

Hellas Verona have won only two of their last six matches played out on a Friday in the Serie A but did secure both these victories against Bologna.

Bologna have won their last four matches in the Serie A and could win five such games in a row for the first time since 1967.

Bologna vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Bologna have consistently punched above their weight so far this season and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch. The hosts have a good squad at their disposal and can pack a punch on their day.

Hellas Verona are in the midst of a relegation battle at the moment and cannot afford to slip up in this match. Bologna are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bologna 3-1 Hellas Verona

Bologna vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bologna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Joshua Zirkzee to score - Yes