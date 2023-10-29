Bologna vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31st 2023

A place in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia will be on the line when Bologna and Hellas Verona go head-to-head on Tuesday.

Marco Baroni’s team will head into the game looking to pick up their first win in seven visits to the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium and end their three-match losing streak.

Bologna were denied successive Serie A wins for the first time this season as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Sassuolo on Saturday.

However, Thiago Motta’s men have now gone eight consecutive games without defeat, claiming five draws and three wins since a 2-0 loss against AC Milan in August’s league opener.

Bologna now turn their attention to the Coppa Italia, where they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Cesena in the first round on August 11.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, were left empty-handed once again as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Juventus on Saturday.

Baroni’s men have now lost three games on the bounce, conceding six goals and scoring twice since a goalless draw against Torino on October 2.

Hellas Verona will look to stop the rot on their return to the Coppa Italia, where they cruised to a 3-1 victory over Ascoli in the opening round on August 12.

Bologna vs Hellas Verona Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 27 meetings between the sides, Bologna boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Hellas Verona have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Bologna have won three of their last four home matches, with a goalless draw against Napoli on September 24 being the exception.

Baroni’s men are on a three-game losing streak and have failed to win their last eight outings since August’s 2-1 victory over AS Roma.

Bologna vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Bologna will be excited as they welcome an out-of-sorts Hellas Verona side who have lost five of their last six matches.

That said, we are backing Motta’s men to come out on top and continue their impressive run of form.

Prediction: Bologna 2-0 Hellas Verona

Bologna vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals in five of Hellas Verona’s last seven matches).

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last seven meetings between the sides).