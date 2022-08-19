Bologna vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Bologna host Hellas Verona at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Serie A on Saturday as both teams look to win their first league game of the season.
The Rossoblu started their 2022-23 campaign with a 1-0 win over second-tier side Cosenza in the first round of the Coppa Italia but lost 2-1 to Lazio on the opening day of the top flight.
Verona, meanwhile, have lost both their games - a stunning 4-1 reverse to Serie B outfit Bari in the cup and a 5-2 thumping against Napoli in the league.
Bologna vs Hellas Verona Head-To-Head
Bologna have won 12 of their last 23 clashes with Verona, who have beaten them only five times during this period. That includes a 2-1 victory at home in January this year.
The Rossoblu have won three of their last four home games against Verona, keeping a clean sheet every time.
Bologna Form Guide (all competitions): L-W
Hellas Verona Form Guide (all competitions): L-L
Bologna vs Hellas Verona Team News
Bologna
The Rossoblu have no injury concerns, but Adama Soumaoro is suspended after getting sent off in their loss to Lazio.
Jhon Lucumi has been signed as a replacement and could feature on Sunday, as his transfer from Genk is complete. Lewis Ferguson, signed this summer, is still under a ban from his former club Aberdeen and remains unavailable for this weekend's clash.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Adama Soumaoro
Unavailable: Lewis Ferguson
Hellas Verona
Federico Ceccherini is an injury doubt for the visitors, who should have everyone else available for Saturday.
Kevin Lasagna has scored in both their games so far this season and will look to continue his hot streak by scoring for the third game in a row.
Injured: Federico Ceccherini
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Bologna vs Hellas Verona Predicted XIs
Bologna (3-5-1-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Charalampos Lykogiannis, Gary Medel, Kevin Bonifazi; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Nicolas Dominguez, Jerdy Schouten, Roberto Soriano, Andrea Cambiaso; Nicola Sansone; Marko Arnautovic
Hellas Verona (3-4-1-2): Lorenzo Montipo; Pawel Dawidowicz, Koray Gunter, Diego Coppola; Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilic, Darko Lazovic; Antonin Barak; Kevin Lasagna, Thomas Henry
Bologna vs Hellas Verona Prediction
Verona's defence has been catastrophic in the new season, conceding nine times in just two games. Bologna have the firepower to take advantage of their defensive woes.
Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Hellas Verona
