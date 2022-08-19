Bologna vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Bologna host Hellas Verona at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Serie A on Saturday as both teams look to win their first league game of the season.

The Rossoblu started their 2022-23 campaign with a 1-0 win over second-tier side Cosenza in the first round of the Coppa Italia but lost 2-1 to Lazio on the opening day of the top flight.

Verona, meanwhile, have lost both their games - a stunning 4-1 reverse to Serie B outfit Bari in the cup and a 5-2 thumping against Napoli in the league.

Bologna vs Hellas Verona Head-To-Head

Bologna have won 12 of their last 23 clashes with Verona, who have beaten them only five times during this period. That includes a 2-1 victory at home in January this year.

The Rossoblu have won three of their last four home games against Verona, keeping a clean sheet every time.

Bologna Form Guide (all competitions): L-W

Hellas Verona Form Guide (all competitions): L-L

Bologna vs Hellas Verona Team News

Bologna

The Rossoblu have no injury concerns, but Adama Soumaoro is suspended after getting sent off in their loss to Lazio.

Jhon Lucumi has been signed as a replacement and could feature on Sunday, as his transfer from Genk is complete. Lewis Ferguson, signed this summer, is still under a ban from his former club Aberdeen and remains unavailable for this weekend's clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Adama Soumaoro

Unavailable: Lewis Ferguson

Hellas Verona

Federico Ceccherini is an injury doubt for the visitors, who should have everyone else available for Saturday.

Kevin Lasagna has scored in both their games so far this season and will look to continue his hot streak by scoring for the third game in a row.

Injured: Federico Ceccherini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bologna vs Hellas Verona Predicted XIs

Bologna (3-5-1-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Charalampos Lykogiannis, Gary Medel, Kevin Bonifazi; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Nicolas Dominguez, Jerdy Schouten, Roberto Soriano, Andrea Cambiaso; Nicola Sansone; Marko Arnautovic

Hellas Verona (3-4-1-2): Lorenzo Montipo; Pawel Dawidowicz, Koray Gunter, Diego Coppola; Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Ivan Ilic, Darko Lazovic; Antonin Barak; Kevin Lasagna, Thomas Henry

Bologna vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Verona's defence has been catastrophic in the new season, conceding nine times in just two games. Bologna have the firepower to take advantage of their defensive woes.

Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Hellas Verona

