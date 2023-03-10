Bologna vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2023

Bologna will entertain third-placed Lazio at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Serie A on Saturday.

The hosts failed to make it three wins in a row as they suffered a 1-0 away defeat against Torino on Monday. They remained in eighth place in the league table despite the defeat as seventh-placed Juventus also suffered a defeat in their league outing against Roma.

Lazio, on the other hand, made it three wins in a row as they defeated league leaders Napoli 1-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, thanks to Matias Vecino's second-half strike. They failed to continue their momentum in the UEFA Europa Conference League, suffering a 2-1 defeat against AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of the round of 16.

Bologna vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 158 times in all competitions since 1928. These games have been contested fiercely between them and the hosts have a narrow 58-57 lead while 43 games have ended in draws.

Lazio are undefeated in 18 of their last 20 matches against Bologna in all competitions.

The two teams will be meeting for the third time this season, with Lazio recording wins in the previous two games. They defeated Bologna 2-1 in the reverse fixture and recorded a 1-0 win in Coppa Italia in January, though both games took place at Stadio Olimpico.

Bologna have recorded wins in their last two home meetings against Lazio, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

Eight of Lazio's last nine games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with Lazio keeping five clean sheets in that period.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 19 goals in 25 games, and keeping eight clean sheets in their 12 away games.

Bologna vs Lazio Prediction

The Rossoblù have scored in all but two of their home games in Serie A this term and are likely to find the back of the net in this match as well. They have scored at least two goals in their last three home games against the visitors.

The Biancocelesti are unbeaten in their last four away games, keeping three clean sheets in that period. They have endured low-scoring outings in their recent games, scoring more than one goal in just one of their last 10 games.

Lazio emerged victorious in their two meetings against their northern rivals this season and will be hopeful of making it three wins in a row. Nonetheless, we expect manager Maurizio Sarri to rest key players in favor of the second leg of the Conference League against Alkmaar and they might settle for a draw in this game.

Prediction: Bologna 1-1 Lazio

Bologna vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Riccardo Orsolini to score or assist any time - Yes

