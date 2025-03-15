Bologna vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

Bologna will welcome Lazio to Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Serie A on Sunday. The two teams are separated by one point and one place in the league table, with the visitors leading in fifth place.

The hosts extended their winning streak in Serie A to three games last week, recording a 2-1 away win over Verona. Jens Odgaard scored in the 40th minute and Nicolò Cambiaghi doubled their lead in the 78th minute.

The Biancocelesti are unbeaten in their last six league games. They hosted Udinese in their previous league outing last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. Alessio Romagnoli equalized 10 minutes after Florian Thauvin gave Udinese the lead in the 22nd minute.

They played out another 1-1 draw in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday, progressing to the next round 3-2 on aggregate. Romagnoli scored for the third consecutive match, scoring the equalizer in the 77th minute.

Bologna vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 162 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 60-58 lead in wins and 44 games ending in draws.

I Rossoblù secured a league double over the visitors last season. I Biancocelesti can secure a league double this season after recording a 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture in November.

Bologna are unbeaten at home in 2025, recording five consecutive wins.

Lazio have won five of their last seven Serie A away games.

Five of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have outscored the Rossoblù 50-44 in 28 league games, though the hosts have the better defensive record, conceding two fewer goals (34).

Bologna vs Lazio Prediction

The Rossoblù have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their 14 games across all competitions in 2025. They are on a six-game winning streak at home in all competitions, scoring 14 goals. They are unbeaten in their last five home games in this fixture, keeping four consecutive clean sheets and are strong favorites.

Vincenzo Italiano has a clean bill of health for this match and should be able to field a strong starting XI.

The Biancocelesti have played back-to-back 1-1 draws and will look to return to winning ways. Five of their seven losses in Serie A this season have been registered in their travels. They have lost two of their last seven meetings against the hosts.

Elseid Hysaj is the only confirmed absentee for the visitors. Nuno Tavares should return to the bench while Fisayo Dele-Bashiru faces a late fitness test.

Considering the current form of the two teams and goalscoring record, a high-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Bologna 2-2 Lazio

Bologna vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

