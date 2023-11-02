Bologna vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3rd 2023

Seventh-placed Bologna will entertain eighth-placed Lazio at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Serie A on Friday.

Both teams head into the match in good form, with the hosts currently on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions and the visitors winning three games on the trot in Serie A.

Bologna were held to a 1-1 draw in their away match against Sassuolo in Serie A last time around. They bounced back to winning ways in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday, as goals from Nikola Moro and Sydney van Hooijdonk helped them defeat Verona 2-0 at home.

The visitors recorded their fourth win in five games on Monday, as Ciro Immobile's injury-time penalty helped them to a 1-0 home triumph over Fiorentina. They lead the hosts by just one point in the league table.

Bologna vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 159 times in all competitions since 1928. They have contested these games closely, with the hosts having a narrow 58-57 lead in wins while 44 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are winless in their four meetings against the visitors, failing to score in three games in that period.

Interestingly, Bologna have just two wins against Lazio in their last 21 meetings in all competitions, with both coming at home in Serie A in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns.

The hosts have the third-best defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding eight times in 10 games.

Three of the capital club's four defeats in Serie A this season have come in their travels.

The hosts have scored 187 goals against the visitors in Serie A meetings thus far, their best attacking record against a team in the top flight.

Bologna vs Lazio Prediction

The Rossoblù have enjoyed an unbeaten run in all competitions since a 2-0 home loss to AC Milan in their Serie A campaign opener in August. They are unbeaten in their last four home meetings against the visitors, keeping three clean sheets on the trot. At home, they have won four of their six games in all competitions this season.

Adama Soumaoro is a long-term absentee for head coach Thiago Motta while Sam Beukema, Oussama El Azzouzi, and Lorenzo De Silvestri are also struggling with their respective injuries.

Jhon Lucumi trained for the first time this month, recovering from a muscle injury, and is expected to start from the bench in this match. Motta rested key players in the Coppa Italia win, so he is expected to field a strong starting XI.

The Biancocelesti have lost three of their five away games this season, scoring six times while conceding eight goals. Maurizio Sarri will only be without the services of Nicolò Casale for the trip to Emilia-Romagna and should field a strong starting XI.

While they have suffered just two defeats in their last 21 meetings against the hosts, they are winless in their last four away games against them.

With that in mind and also considering Bologna's home record this season, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Bologna 1-1 Lazio

Bologna vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Ciro Immobile to score or assist any time - Yes