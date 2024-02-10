Bologna vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | February 11th 2024

Bologna will invite Lecce to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in the Serie A on Sunday.

The hosts registered their first win of the year last week, as second-half goals from Giovanni Fabbian, Lewis Ferguson, and Alexis Saelemaekers helped them to a 4-2 comeback win over Sassuolo in the Serie A. The win helped them climb up to sixth place in the league table and have a one-point lead over reigning champions Napoli.

The visitors also recorded their first win of the year last week, bouncing back from three consecutive losses. Late drama ensued as goals from Roberto Piccoli and Patrick Dorgu in the 90th minute and injury time helped them register a 3-2 comeback win over Fiorentina.

Bologna vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 45 times across all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with an 18-9 lead in wins and 18 games ending in draws.

Six of the last nine meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors and were held to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in December.

The visitors have endured a winless run in their travels this season, suffering four consecutive defeats in away games. They have failed to score in three of their last four away games as well.

Bologna are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in the Serie A this season, keeping six clean sheets in that period.

Lecce have just one win in their last seven league outings, suffering five defeats and failing to score four times in that period.

The visitors have just one win in their last 13 meetings against the hosts, with that triumph coming in their away game in the Serie A in 2011.

Bologna vs Lecce Prediction

The Rossoblù returned to winning ways after four games in the Serie A last week and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten in their last two league outings, scoring six goals while conceding twice apiece. They are unbeaten at home in the Serie A since a 2-0 loss to AC Milan in their campaign opener.

They have suffered just one loss at home in the 21st century against the visitors and have won six of their last seven home games in this fixture. Thiago Motta does not have any fresh absentees for the match but will be without the services of Michel Aebischer, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

The Salentini registered their first win in the league after six games last week, scoring thrice in Serie A for the first time since 2020. They are winless in their away games this term, with six of their nine losses coming in their travels.

Head coach Roberto D'Aversa has an almost full-strength squad for the trip to Emilia-Romagna except Valentin Gendrey, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

Both teams registered their first wins of the year last week and enjoyed a prolific outing in that match. While they are expected to continue that form here, considering Bologna's advantage in the head-to-head record and home form, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Lecce

Bologna vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Joshua Zirkzee to score or assist any time - Yes