Bologna vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23, 2022

Bologna will welcome Lecce to the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in round 11 of Serie A on Sunday (October 23).

The Rossoblu are unbeaten in three games against Marco Baroni’s men and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Bologna secured their place in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia with a 1-0 victory over Cagliari in midweek.

They now turn their attention to Serie A, where they are on a four-game winless run, claiming one draw and three losses since a 2-1 win over Fiorentina on September 11.

With seven points from ten games, Bologna are 17th in the league table, a point and a place below their Sunday visitors.

Meanwhile, Lecce failed to find their feet last time out, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina at home.

They have now failed to win their last three games, claiming two points from a possible nine since a 2-1 victory at Salernitana in September.

Lecce, meanwhile, are on a run of one win from their five away league games this season, losing three and drawing one.

Bologna vs Lecce Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Bologna boast a upper hand in this fixture, claiming ten wins from the last 22 meetings.

Lecce have managed three wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Bologna are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Lecce, claiming two wins and a draw since a 2-0 loss in September 2011.

Lecce have managed just one win in their last 12 games across competitions since July, losing six and drawing three.

Bologna are winless in their last four Serie A outings, picking up one point from a possible 12 since a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in September.

Bologna vs Lecce Prediction

Buoyed by their cup victory, Bologna will head into the weekend with renewed belief as they look to leapfrog the visitors in the standings. While a cagey contest could ensue, the Rossoblu should make use of their home advantage and claim all three points.

Prediction: Bologna 3-1 Lecce

Bologna vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna

Tip 2: First to score - Bologna (Lecce have conceded first in eight of their last ten games.)

Tip 3: Game to have over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of the last ten meetings between the two teams.)

