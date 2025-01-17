Bologna vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2025

Bologna host Monza at the Renato Dall' Ara on Saturday in Serie A, looking to build on the high of their last game. The Rossoblu are coming off the back of an impressive 2-2 draw away to reigning champions Inter Milan on Thursday.

Santiago Castro fired them in front after just 15 minutes, but the Nerazzurri struck twice before halftime to lead 2-1 at the break.

Vincenzo Italiano's side came back to haunt their mighty hosts again in the second half as Emil Holm made it 2-2 in the 64th minute, and that's how it ended.

Now, with 30 points from 19 games, Bologna remain in eighth position in the league standings but will aim to climb further up.

They have an important Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund coming up next week, so the Emilia-Romagna side could make a few changes to their starting XI.

Now in their third consecutive top-flight season since gaining promotion in 2022, Monza find themselves in a relegation battle once again.

The Lombardy minnows have won a meager two games since the start of the current league campaign and languish at the foot of the table with only 13 points in the bag, although they surprised Fiorentina with a 2-1 win at home on Monday.

Bologna vs Monza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 19 clashes between the sides in the past, with Bologna winning eight times over Monza and losing on just four occasions.

The Rossoblu have won the most recent two fixtures in this clash. They've never won three in a row against Monza.

Monza have not beaten Bologna in their last four clashes, with their last triumph in the fixture coming in February 2023.

After back-to-back wins in December, Bologna are winless in their last three league games, losing once and drawing twice. Monza won against Fiorentina but lost their last five before that victory over the Viola.

The Brianzoli have won only twice in the 2024-25 Serie A campaign so far - fewer than any side in the division at this stage.

Bologna vs Monza Prediction

The Rossoblu aren't the most formidable side out there but they have enough in the tank to see off a struggling Monza side that have gone completely off the boil this season.

Prediction: Bologna 3-0 Monza

Bologna vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bologna to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

