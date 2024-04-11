Bologna vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024

Bologna will host Monza at the Renato Dall'Ara on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a strong season and are pushing for their first-ever UEFA Champions League appearance. They were held to a goalless draw by relegation-threatened Frosinone in their last match and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing, particularly in the second half.

Bologna sit fourth in the league table with 58 points from 31 games and will be looking to continue their good run of form this weekend.

Monza have also performed well this season and are now on the hunt for a top-half league finish. They were beaten 4-2 by Napoli in their last match, heading into the break a goal up before their opponents scored a quickfire treble early after the restart to snatch all three points.

The visitors sit mid-table in 11th place with 42 points picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally on Saturday.

Bologna vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Bologna and Monza. The hosts have won five of their previous matchups while the visitors have won one fewer.

There have been five draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last five matches.

Bologna have the third-best defensive record in the Italian top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 25.

The Rossoblù have picked up 38 points on home turf in the league this season. Only Inter Milan (41) have picked up more.

Bologna vs Monza Prediction

Bologna are undefeated in their last three games and have lost just one of their last 11 matches. They have won five of their last six games on home turf and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Monza are on a run of back-to-back defeats after losing just one of their last eight games prior. They have had mixed results on the road of late and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Bologna 2-0 Monza

Bologna vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bologna to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just three of their last nine matchups)