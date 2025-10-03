Bologna vs Pisa Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Published Oct 03, 2025 14:22 GMT
Bologna FC 1909 v SC Freiburg - UEFA Europa League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 - Source: Getty
Bologna FC will host Pisa - Source: Getty

Bologna will host Pisa at the Renato Dall'Ara on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Serie A campaign. The home side have had a rather difficult campaign so far and will be looking to turn things around before they head into the international break as they sit ninth in the league table with seven points from an obtainable 15.

Ad

They played out a 2-2 draw against winless Lecce in their last league outing and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points following Jens Odgaard's go-ahead strike in the 71st minute before their opponents leveled the scores deep into additional time. Bologna then turned their attention to continental football during the week, playing out a 1-1 home draw with Freiburg.

Pisa, meanwhile, are back in the top flight after a 34-year absence but have work to do if they are to remain in the division by season end. They picked up a welcome point in their goalless draw with Fiorentina last weekend but failed to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the contest.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The visitors sit 18th in the table with just two points and will be desperate to pick up their first Serie A win of the season.

Bologna vs Pisa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Sunday's game will mark the 25th meeting between the two teams. Bologna have won 10 of their previous matchups while Pisa have won half that tally, with their other nine contests ending in draws.
  • The two teams last faced off in a Coppa Italia clash back in August 2019 which the hosts won 3-0 to register a fifth consecutive unbeaten outing in the fixture.
  • The visitors have failed to score any goals in four of their last five games in this fixture.
  • Pisa have scored three goals in the Italian top-flight this term. Only Torino, Genoa and Hellas Verona (2) have managed fewer.
Ad

Bologna vs Pisa Prediction

The Rossoblù are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last five games across all competitions. They are, however, undefeated on home turf this season and will head into the weekend clash as sure-fire favorites although they will need to be wary of complacency.

The Nerazzurri are in poor form ahead of this one and will need something extra special to avoid defeat when they hit the road on Sunday.

Ad

Prediction: Bologna 2-0 Pisa

Bologna vs Pisa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bologna to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last five matches)

About the author
Soyoye Jedidiah

Soyoye Jedidiah

Twitter icon

Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.

A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.

A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications