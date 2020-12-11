Bologna vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Bologna host Roma at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in a round 11 clash of the 2020-21 Serie A season on Sunday.

The hosts have garnered 12 points in 10 games, keeping them 10th in the table. The Giallorossi's 18 points from 10 games is enough for sixth place.

The cheer from Bologna's 1-0 win over struggling Crotone quickly turned sour as the Felsinei fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Inter Milan last weekend.

Emanuel Vignato scored the only goal for the visitors as Inter ran out comfortable winners at the Giuseppe Meazza.

Having already qualified as Group A winners in the UEFA Europa League, Roma's second-string side fell to a 3-1 defeat away to CSKA Sofia, with youngster Tommaso Milanese grabbing his first goal for the club.

Earlier, 10-man Roma earned a point with a goalless draw against Sassuolo, although the Giallorossi were furious with the referee by the end of the game due to some controversial decisions.

Bologna vs Roma Head-to-Head

Advertisement

Roma have the edge in this fixture in recent times, with five wins in the 10 previous games, of which Bologna have only won two.

Both teams registered away wins against each other last season, with Roma winning 2-1 in September of 2019, while Bologna won a thrilling game 3-2 in February.

Bologna form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Roma form guide: W-L-W-D-L

Bologna vs Roma Team News

Bologna

Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic received some troubling news with first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski fracturing a finger in training, with Angelo da Costa set to replace him between the sticks.

Andrea Poli and Mitchell Dijks have recovered from their respective injuries, but may be some way away from match fitness. Riccardo Orsolini and Nicola Sansone are both still recovering from injury.

Despite seeing his three-man defence fail against Inter, Mihajlovic may stick with the formation.

Injuries: Riccardo Orsolini, Federico Santander, Stefano Denswil, Nicola Sansone, Andreas Skov Olsen

Doubtful: Andrea Poli, Mitchell Dijks

Suspensions: None

AS Roma

"Defensively, though, we made mistakes that we shouldn’t be making.”



💬 - Paulo Fonseca

#ASRoma #UEL #CSKARoma — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) December 10, 2020

Advertisement

Paulo Fonseca received a boost ahead of the trip to Bologna with midfielders Jordan Veretout and Lorenzo Pellegrini both taking part in full training. However, Gianluca Mancini and goalkeeper Antonio Mirante missed out and are doubts for the weekend.

Pedro is suspended for this game following his red card against Sassuolo. Having rested his stars for the trip to Sofia, Fonseca is likely to start his strongest available XI.

Injuries: Nicolo Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Davide Santon

Doubtful: Gianluca Mancini, Antonio Mirante

Suspensions: Pedro

Bologna vs Roma Predicted Lineups

Bologna Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Angelo da Costa (GK); Gary Medel, Danilo, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Jerdy Schouten, Mattias Svanberg, Aaron Hickey; Roberto Soriano; Rodrigo Palacio, Musa Barrow.

AS Roma (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez (GK); Roger Ibanez, Chris Smalling, Marash Kumbulla; Rick Karsdorp, Jordan Veretout, Gonzalo Villar, Leonardo Spinazzola; Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Edin Dzeko

Bologna vs Roma Prediction

History is on Roma's side when it comes to this fixture, but Bologna have made it tough for the Giallorossi in recent times. The Felsinei have enough quality in attack to trouble Roma's backline, with Roberto Soriano and Musa Barrow likely to find the net.

However, Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in fine form for the visitors, with Edin Dzeko also likely to prosper in front of goal. Expect a high scoring game, with Roma edging it for a narrow victory.

Prediction: Bologna 2-3 Roma