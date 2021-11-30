Bologna vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A action is back with some exciting midweek fixtures and on Wednesday, Roma square off against Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara.

As we approach the new year, teams across Europe have a busy schedule ahead of them with fixtures coming thick and fast. This will be the fourth game for Roma in 10 days.

Jose Mourinho's men have recorded two back-to-back wins in Serie A as they overcame Torino at home on Sunday thanks to Tammy Abraham's first-half goal. Marko Arnautović's penalty helped secure a 1-0 away win for Bologna over Spezia on Sunday.

Bologna vs Roma Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other 155 times across all competitions, with their first official competitive fixture dating back to 1927. Though Roma have been the dominant side in their recent encounters with the hosts, their head-to-head record is surprisingly close.

The capital club have a slight 56-52 lead in wins and 47 games have ended in stalemates. Their last six games have produced conclusive results with four games going Roma's way and two wins for I Rossoblù.

The hosts' last win at Wednesday's venue came in 2018, while Roma came out on top with a thumping 5-1 win in their league game at the venue. They last met at the Stadio Olimpico in April, with the game ending in a 1-0 win for the Giallorossi.

Bologna form guide (Serie A): W-L-W-W-L

Roma form guide (across all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Bologna vs Roma Team News

Bologna

Key player Lorenzo De Silvestri has been ruled out with a pulled hamstring and, although he is close to making a full recovery, he will be rested for the game. Here are the other absentees for the hosts -

Jerdy Schouten - Muscle injury

Kingsley Michael - Back injury

Ibrahima Mbaye - muscle strain (right thigh)

Injured: Lorenzo De Silvestri, Jerdy Schouten, Kingsley Michael, Ibrahima Mbaye

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Roma

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini suffered a thigh injury in the 15th minute of the game against Torino and is ruled out until January. Bryan Cristante and Gonzalo Villar tested positive for COVID-19 again on Sunday and will take another test before the game. Jordan Veretout will return from a one-game suspension.

Here are the other absentees for Jose Mourinho's trip to Northern Italy -

Riccardo Calafiori - Muscle Injury

Leonardo Spinazzola - Training separately from the group

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Riccardo Calafiori, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Bryan Cristante, Gonzalo Villa

Bologna vs Roma Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Arthur Theate, Gary Medel, Adama Soumaoro; Aaron Hickey, Mattias Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez, Riccardo Orsolini; Musa Barrow, Roberto Soriano; Marko Arnautovic

AS Roma Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibañez; Jordan Veretout; Rick Karsdorp, Carles Pérez, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Stephen El Shaarawy; Tammy Abraham, Nicolo Zaniolo

Bologna vs Roma Prediction

Four of Roma's five losses in Serie A have come in their travels while Bologna have lost two of their last three home games. The odds suggest both teams will struggle here, but Roma will be full of confidence after three back-to-back wins across all competitions.

A narrow win for the visiting side is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Bologna 1-2 Roma

