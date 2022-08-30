Bologna vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Bologna will host Salernitana at the Renato Dall'Ara on Thursday night in the fourth gameweek of the 2022-23 Serie A.

The hosts have endured a poor start to their league season, losing 2-1 to Lazio on opening day before playing out a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona. They were then beaten 2-0 by defending champions AC Milan.

Bologna are 16th in the league table with just one point from a maximum of nine as they seek their first win of the season.

Salernitana, meanwhile, also kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 to Roma before playing out a goalless draw against Udinese. They picked up their first win of the season last weekend, beating Sampdoria 4-0.

The visitors are tenth in the Serie A standings with four points from three games. They will now look to build on their latest result when they travel to Bologna this week.

Bologna vs Salernitana Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Bologna and Salernitana. Both teams have won one game apiece, while their other two matchups have ended in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last season, which ended 1-1.

Bologna Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-L

Salernitana Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-D

Bologna vs Salernitana Team News

Bologna

Mitchell Dijks has been out of action since May due to an injury and will remain out of the squad this week. All other players are fit and available for selection for manager Sinisa Mihajlovic.

Injured: Mitchell Dijks

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Salernitana

The visitors will be without Franck Ribery, Matteo Lovato, Ivan Radovanovic and Emil Bohinen due to injury.

Injured: Franck Ribery, Matteo Lovato, Ivan Radovanovic, Emil Bohinen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bologna vs Salernitana Predicted XIs

Bologna (3-4-1-2): Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Jhon Lucumi; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Nicolas Dominguez, Jerdy Schouten, Andrea Cambiaso; Roberto Soriano; Musa Barrow, Marko Arnautovic

Salernitana (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe; Dylan Bronn, Norbert Gyomber, Federico Fazio; Antonio Candreva, Lassana Coulibaly, Giulio Maggiore, Tonny Vilhena, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Boulaye Dia, Federico Bonazzoli

Bologna vs Salernitana Prediction

The Rossoblu will look to snap their three-game winless streak. They are undefeated on home turf this season and will hope to maximise their home advantage this week.

Meanwhile, Salernitana ended their three-game winless and goalless streak in their last outing. They will now head into the midweek clash with confidence and could pick up a point.

Prediction: Bologna 1-1 Salernitana

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav