Bologna vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2022

In a clash of two struggling teams, Bologna host Sampdoria at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Serie A on Saturday.

The Rossoblu are down in 17th place with just one win and six points from eight games, hovering dangerously above the relegation zone.

After going winless in their opening five games, head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was sacked, and Bologna picked up their first win with a 2-1 defeat of Fiorentina soon after.

It was thought to be a turning point in their campaign but the Emilia-Romagna outfit flattered to deceive again with losses to Empoli and Juventus while failing to score in both of those encounters.

Another setback here could really push them into the bottom three, but luckily for Bologna, their next opponents are in much worse form right now.

Without a single victory in eight games so far, Sampdoria are rock bottom in the standings with just two points, scoring only four goals while conceding 16.

It has been their worst ever start to a top-flight campaign and, following a run of four consecutive defeats, head coach Marco Giampaolo was given the boot last weekend.

Bologna vs Sampdoria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 29 clashes between Sampdoria and Bologna, the sides have picked up 11 wins each

Bologna have won each of their last seven meetings with Sampdoria in the league, scoring at least two in all of them

Only against Casale between 1931 and 1934 have the Rossoblu won eight games in a row against a single opponent

Bologna are unbeaten in 13 home games against Sampdoria, who last won at their stadium in November 2003

Bologna have lost their last two games in a row without scoring and could go three without scoring for the first time since September 2011

Bologna vs Sampdoria Prediction

Both teams have struggled badly this season and this could be a low-scoring encounter between the two relegation-battling sides.

Sampdoria have taken the title for the worst side in the league so far this season, looking completely out of sorts in all departments.

Bologna may not have covered themselves in glory, but have the ability to prevail and pile more pressure on the bottom-dwellers.

Prediction: Bologna 1-0 Sampdoria

Bologna vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bologna

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

