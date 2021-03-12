Bologna vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Serie A action returns to the Stadio Renato Dell'Arra as Bologna host Sampdoria on Sunday in a mid-table clash.

Tenth-placed Sampdoria are four points clear of their 12th-placed opponents, although the Felsinei could still be dragged into a relegation battle.

Bologna went the entirety of February unbeaten, which included wins over Lazio and Parma. They saw that run come to an end as March began, suffering a narrow 0-1 loss away to Cagliari.

Sinisa Mihajlovic's men were then handed a demoralizing 1-3 defeat away to Napoli, leaving them in danger of sliding down the table.

Having ended February with consecutive losses to Lazio and Atalanta, Sampdoria have arrested their losing streak in March. The Blucerchiati played out a thrilling 1-1 draw in the Derby della Lanterna against Genoa in midweek action.

Claudio Ranieri's side looked to have sewn up all three points after Manolo Gabbiadini put them 2-1 ahead against Cagliari last week. However, Radja Nainggolan's 96th-minute equalizer denied them a much-needed win.

Bologna vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

Of the last 10 games played between the two sides, Bologna have won seven while Sampdoria have won three.

Samp have a terrible record away to Bologna, last winning there in the 2006-07 Coppa Italia.

The Felsinei have won the last four games between the two sides, with the three most recent games ending 2-1.

Bologna form guide in Serie A: L-L-W-D-D

Sampdoria form guide in Serie A: D-D-L-L-W

Bologna vs Sampdoria Team News

Bologna

Jerdy Schouten served his suspension against Napoli and should walk straight back into Mihajlovic's midfield. The Bologna boss also has encouraging news on the injury front. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Aaron Hickey and Mitchell Dijks all trained with their teammates ahead of the game.

Paolo Farago and Federico Santander remain ruled out with injuries. Musa Barrow may be preferred up front over Rodrigo Palacio as Mihajlovic shuffles his pack.

Injured: Paolo Farago, Federico Santander

Doubtful: None

Sampdoria

📝 Samp hone tactics with #BolognaSamp in mind — Sampdoria English 😷 (@sampdoria_en) March 11, 2021

With the latest round of COVID-19 tests coming back negative, Claudio Ranieri's concerns have been laid to rest.

Ernesto Torregrossa remains on the sidelines, while Manolo Gabbiadini is also a doubt for this game. Omar Colley is suspended for this match.

Injured: Ernesto Torregrossa

Doubtful: Manolo Gabbiadini

Suspended: Omar Colley

Bologna vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski (GK); Takehiro Tomiyasu, Adama Soumaora, Danilo, Ibrahima Mbaye; Mattias Svanberg, Jerdy Schouten; Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano, Nicola Sansone; Musa Barrow

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Emil Audero (GK); Bartosz Bereszynski, Lorenzo Tonelli, Alex Ferrari, Tommaso Augello; Antonio Candreva, Morten Thorsby, Adrien Silva, Jakub Jankto; Keita Balde; Fabio Quagliarella

Bologna vs Sampdoria Prediction

Given Sampdoria's absolutely terrible record at the Dell'Arra, it's hard to look beyond a draw for the Blucerchiati. Both sides have gleaned five points from their last five games and are in desperate need of points to avoid being dragged into the relegation mixer.

Keita Balde and Musa Barrow should cause plenty of problems for their respective opponents, but Bologna may edge out Sampdoria by a narrow margin.

Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Sampdoria