Bologna vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Round 32 of the Italian Serie A comes to an end on Monday as Bologna and Sampdoria go head-to-head at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium.

The visitors will be desperate to get one over Bologna, having lost each of the last six meetings between the sides since 2018.

Bologna did well to secure a point in a goalless draw with AC Milan in Serie A action last Monday.

They have now failed to taste victory in any of their last five outings, claiming three draws and losing twice since February’s 2-1 win over Spezia.

With 34 points from 30 games, Bologna are currently 12th in the Serie A table, level on points with 13th-placed Empoli.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria were sent crashing back down to earth last time out as they suffered a 1-0 home loss at the hands of Roma.

This followed a 2-0 victory at Venezia on March 20 which saw their three-game losing streak come to an end.

With 29 points from 31 games, Sampdoria are currently 16th in the league table, seven points above the relegation zone.

Bologna vs Sampdoria Head-To-Head

Sampdoria boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 11 wins from the last 28 meetings between the sides. Bologna have picked up one fewer win in that time, while seven games have ended all square.

Bologna Form Guide: D-L-L-D-D

Sampdoria Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Bologna vs Sampdoria Team News

Bologna

Bologna will be without Musa Barrow, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Dogo Michael and Nicolas Dominguez, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Musa Barrow, Lorenzo De Silvestri, Dogo Michael, Nicolas Dominguez

Suspended: None

Sampdoria

Manolo Gabbiadini is currently recovering from a knee problem and is out of contention for the visitors. Mikkel Damsgaard, Albin Ekdal and Sebastian Giovinco are all also on the club’s injury table.

Injured: Manolo Gabbiadini, Mikkel Damsgaard, Albin Ekdal, Sebastian Giovinco

Suspended: None

Bologna vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Bologna (3-4-3): Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Kevin Bonifazi, Arthur Theate; Aaron Hickey, Jerdy Schouten, Mattias Svanberg, Mitchell Dijks; Riccardo Orsolini, Marko Arnautovic, Roberto Soriano

Sampdoria (4-3-2-1): Bartosz Bereszynski; Bartosz Bereszynski, Alex Ferrari, Omar Colley, Nicola Murru, Antonio Candreva; Tomas Rincon, Morten Thorsby; Abdelhamid Sabiri, Stefano Sensi; Francesco Caputo

Bologna vs Sampdoria Prediction

Monday’s game sees two sides in the bottom half of the table square off and we expect both teams to have a go at each other in search of a morale-boosting result. Bologna have won each of their last six games against Sampdoria and we predict they will make use of their home advantage and come away with a slender victory.

Prediction: Bologna 1-0 Sampdoria

Edited by Peter P