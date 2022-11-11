Bologna vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Bologna lock horns with Sassuolo in an important clash at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara on Saturday.

Bologna vs Sassuolo Preview

Sassuolo are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Neroverdi held AS Roma to an admirable 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Bologna, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side suffered a damaging 6-1 defeat at the hands of Inter Milan this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Bologna vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sassuolo have a slight edge over Bologna and have won seven out of the last 17 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Bologna's six victories.

Sassuolo won their previous match against Bologna and have managed consecutive Serie A victories against the home team only once in their history.

Sassuolo have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 15 matches against Bologna in the Serie A and last kept a clean sheet against the home side in 2015.

Bologna have lost their last three home games against Sassuolo in the Serie A and have lost more home games in a row only against AC Milan, Inter Milan, and Juventus.

Bologna won their last two home games against Lecce and Torino and could secure three such victories on the trot in the Serie A for the first time since 2019.

Bologna vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo have good players in their ranks and are yet to hit their stride in the Serie A this year. The Neroverdi presented a robust front against AS Roma this week and will take plenty of heart from their performance.

Bologna were thoroughly outplayed by Inter Milan in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend. Sassuolo are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bologna 1-2 Sassuolo

Bologna vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sassuolo

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bologna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Andrea Pinamonti to score - Yes

