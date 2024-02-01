Bologna vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Bologna will host Sassuolo at the Renato Dall'Ara on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Serie A campaign.

The home side have struggled for results in the league of late and are now falling behind in their quest for continental football. They played out a 2-2 draw against a profligate AC Milan side in their last match, with Joshua Zirkzee opening the scoring at the half-hour mark before Ricardo Orsolini came off the bench to level the scores from the spot in additional time.

Bologna sit eighth in the league table with 33 points from 21 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this weekend.

Sassuolo have endured yet another difficult campaign and are fighting to avoid their first relegation in just over a decade. They were beaten 1-0 by Monza in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to fashion any noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet.

The visitors sit 15th in the table with just 19 points picked up so far and will be desperate to add to that tally on Saturday.

Bologna vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Bologna and Sassuolo. Both sides have won seven games apiece while their other six matchups have ended in draws.

The home side are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 16 games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2016.

Bologna have conceded 20 goals in the Italian top-flight this season. Only three teams have conceded fewer, all of which currently occupy the European spots in the league table.

Seven of the Neroverdi's 12 league wins this season have come on the road.

Bologna vs Sassuolo Prediction

Bologna are on a five-game winless streak after winning five of their six games prior. They are, however, undefeated in their last 10 home matches and are favorites for the weekend clash.

Sassuolo are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last nine games across all competitions. They have lost their last four away games on the bounce and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Bologna 2-1 Sassuolo

Bologna vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bologna to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the last 12 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in eight of their last 10 matchups)