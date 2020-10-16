Bologna vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Sassuolo and Bologna clash at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in their next fixture of the Italian Serie A.

Sassuolo will arrive in Bologna having won their last two games with a 4-1 scoreline while the hosts have only managed one win since the start of the campaign and were defeated 1-0 by newly-promoted side Benevento in their previous fixture.

Striker Francesco Caputo scored a second-half brace in Sassuolo's 4-1 win over Crotone and will again be a key figure as they look to continue their great start to the 2020-21 campaign.

Bologna vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

Bologna and Sassuolo have squared off regularly since the 2013-14 season, with all of their meetings coming in Serie A. In their 12 meetings so far, both sides are evenly matched in this historically unpredictable clash.

The Neroverdi have won four times, scoring 13 goals, while the Rossoblù emerged victorious on five occasions, having scored 14 goals. Sassuolo completed the league double over Bologna last term.

Bologna form guide: L-W-L

Sassuolo form guide: W-W-D

Bologna vs Sassuolo Team News

Siniša Mihajlović's side are set to be without Andrea Poli, Gary Medel and Mitchell Dijks who are currently nursing injuries, while Andreas Skov Olsen did not take part in their latest training session, so may not be match-fit yet.

With 2️⃣ days to go until #BFCSassuolo, the lads complete an afternoon training session at Casteldebole ⚽ 💯



Andri Baldursson, Łukasz Skorupski and Mattias Svanberg continued their recovery work. There are no suspension concerns for the hosts ahead of this game.

Injured: Andrea Poli (leg), Gary Medel (strain), Mitchell Dijks (strain), Andreas Skov Olsen (back)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

US Sassuolo right-back Jeremy Toljan has tested positive for COVID-19

Roberto De Zerbi is going to be without defender Jeremy Toljan for the next 15 days, as the Germany international tested positive for COVID-19 this week. They will also be without Kaan Ayhan, Rogério, Schiappacasse, Francesco Magnanelli, and Filippo Romagna. Defender Vlad Chiriches is a doubt.

There are no suspensions for Sassuolo ahead of this game.

Injured: Kaan Ayhan (discomfort), Rogério (muscle), Nicolás Schiappacasse (undisclosed), Francesco Magnanelli (Hernia), Filippo Romagna (knee)

Doubtful: Vlad Chiriches

Suspended: None

Bologna vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Bologna predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Danilo Larangeira, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Aaron Hickey; Mattias Svanberg, Jerdy Schouten; Musa Barrow, Roberto Soriano, Riccardo Orsolini; Rodrigo Palacio

Sassuolo predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Gian Marco Ferrari, Federico Peluso, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos; Manuel Locatelli, Mehdi Bourabia; Domenico Berardi, Grégoire Defrel, Filip Đuričić; Francesco Caputo

Bologna vs Sassuolo Prediction

Bologna have struggled in both the defensive and final third, scoring and conceding four goals apiece. Sassuolo have bounced back well from their 1-1 draw at home to Cagliari and have won two games back-to-back to rise to third in the league standings.

A win for the visitors is the most likely outcome from the fixture given their recent form and sharpness in front of the goal.

Prediction: Bologna 1-3 Sassuolo