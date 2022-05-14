Bologna vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Sassuolo take on Bologna on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Bologna are in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side suffered a 4-3 defeat against Venezia last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this year. The Neroverdi played out a 1-1 draw against Udinese in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

U.S. Sassuolo @SassuoloUS



🗨️ «Domani saranno decisivi i ritmi di gioco, dovremo essere bravi a fare noi la partita»



bit.ly/3LiLwpA



#ForzaSasol 🖤 Mister Dionisi prima di #BolognaSassuolo 🎙️🗨️ «Domani saranno decisivi i ritmi di gioco, dovremo essere bravi a fare noi la partita» Mister Dionisi prima di #BolognaSassuolo 🎙️🗨️ «Domani saranno decisivi i ritmi di gioco, dovremo essere bravi a fare noi la partita»📺 bit.ly/3LiLwpA #ForzaSasol 🖤💚 https://t.co/uvrYi865vQ

Bologna vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

Sassuolo and Bologna are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won six games apiece out of a total of 16 matches played between the two sides.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a comfortable 3-0 victory for Bologna. Sassuolo were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Bologna form guide in the Serie A: L-D-W-D-D

Sassuolo form guide in the Serie A: D-L-L-L-W

Bologna vs Sassuolo Team News

Bologna have a point to prove

Bologna

Mitchell Dijks is injured at the moment and will not be able to play a part against Sassuolo this weekend. Bologna are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this fixture.

Injured: Mitchell Dijks

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo have a point to prove

Sassuolo

Abdou Harroui and Jeremy Toljan remain the only fitness concerns for Sassuolo and will not be available for this match. Giorgos Kyriakopoulos is serving a suspension at the moment and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Abdou Harroui, Jeremy Toljan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Giorgos Kyriakopoulos

Bologna vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Arthur Theate; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Jerdy Schouten, Roberto Soriano, Nicolas Dominguez, Aaron Hickey; Marko Arnautovic, Musa Barrow

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi; Domenico Berardi, Hamed Traore, Giacomo Raspadori; Gianluca Scamacca

Bologna vs Sassuolo Prediction

Sassuolo have largely failed to hit their stride this season but have built an impressionable squad in recent months. The likes of Raspadori and Scamacca have made names for themselves in the Serie A and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Bologna can pack a punch on their day and have pulled off a fair share of upsets this season. Sassuolo are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Bologna 1-3 Sassuolo

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi