Bologna vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Serie A action returns to the Stadio Renato Dall'Arra as Bologna host Spezia in a round 31 clash on Sunday.

The hosts are 11th in the table, 12 clear of Cagliari in the relegation zone. The Aquilotti are two points behind Bologna in 14th place and aim to avoid the relegation battle.

Bologna come into this game on the back of two consecutive losses, albeit to Inter Milan at home and away to AS Roma.

The Felsinei lost both games by a narrow 1-0 scoreline, proving their wins over Sampdoria and Crotone before the international break were no fluke.

Spezia have won two of their last three games, with crucial victories over Cagliari (2-1) and Crotone (3-2) in the battle for survival.

The Aquilotti came from behind twice in their game against Crotone last week and snatched a win courtesy of two goals in the final four minutes.

Bologna vs Spezia Head-to-Head

Bologna and Spezia have faced each other five times in the past decade, with the Rossoblu winning none.

The Aquilotti have won twice, including in their last trip to the Dall'Arra, a 4-2 win in extra time in this season's Coppa Italia.

The two last met each other in December, with the game finishing 2-2 at the Alberto Picco. Musa Barrow missed an injury time penalty that could have won it for Bologna.

Bologna form guide in Serie A: L-L-W-W-L

Spezia form guide in Serie A: W-L-W-L-D

Bologna vs Spezia Team News

Bologna

Sinisa Mihajlovic will be missing Aaron Hickey, Gary Medel and Federico Santander for this game. Takehiro Tomiyasu trained away from the group, while Lorenzo De Silvestri and Andreas Skov Olsen should be fit after previous doubts over their involvement.

Injured: Aaron Hickey, Federico Santander, Gary Medel

Doubtful: Takehiro Tomiyasu

Suspended: None

Spezia

Vincenzo Italiano welcomed Riccardo Saponara and Cristian Dell'Orco back into training with the group. Meanwhile, Juan Ramos has recovered from COVID-19 but lacks match-fitness. Federico Mattiello is still training individually and is unlikely to feature.

Injured: Federico Mattiello

Doubtful: Juan Ramos

Suspended: None

Bologna vs Spezia Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski (GK); Lorenzo De Silvestri, Adama Soumaora, Danilo, Mitchell Dijks; Mattias Svanberg, Jerdy Schouten; Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow; Rodrigo Palacio

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel (GK); Salvador Ferrer, Martin Erlic, Julian Chabot, Riccardo Marchizza; Giulio Maggiore, Leo Sena, Tommaso Pobega; Emmanuel Gyasi, M'Bala Nzola, Daniel Verde

Bologna vs Spezia Prediction

Spezia are flying high at the moment, with Daniel Verde amongst the goals, although their defense continues to leak goals. Musa Barrow loves to score against the Aquilotti and should continue his goal-scoring form for Bologna.

We expect a high-scoring game, with Spezia pulling off a shock victory to cement their Serie A status.

Prediction: Bologna 2-3 Spezia