Bologna vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Two sides separated by two points and two places in the bottom half of the Serie A table square off as Bologna play host to Spezia at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on Monday.

The hosts will be seeking to complete the league double over the Aquilotti, having claimed a 1-0 victory back in November’s reverse fixture.

Bologna continue to struggle for form in Serie A as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Lazio last Saturday.

Siniša Mihajlović’s men have now failed to win any of their last five games, losing four and claiming one draw in that time.

They have also picked up just one win from their last nine games and this poor run of results sees Bologna occupy 13th place on the log with 28 points from 24 games.

Meanwhile, Spezia are two points and two places below Bologna in the league table, while level on 26 points with Sampdoria.

They head into Monday’s game fresh off the back of a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fiorentina on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a four-game unbeaten run, claiming three wins and one draw in that time.

Bologna vs Spezia Head-To-Head

With five wins from the last 11 meetings between the teams, Bologna boast an upper hand in the history of this fixture. Spezia have picked up three wins in that time, while three games have ended all square.

Bologna Form Guide: L-L-L-D-L

Spezia Form Guide: W-W-W-D-L

Bologna vs Spezia Team News

Bologna

Mattias Svanberg and Gary Medel are both suspended and will sit out Monday's game. On the injury front, Bologna will be without the services of Dogo Michael, Javier Santander and Nicolas Dominguez.

Injured: Dogo Michael, Javier Santander, Nicolas Dominguez

Suspended: Mattias Svanberg, Gary Medel

Spezia

Leo Sena, Aimar Sher and Simone Bastoni are all recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for Spezia. Kelvin Amian Adou will also sit out the game as he serves his suspension.

Injured: Leo Sena, Aimar Sher and Simone Bastoni

Suspended: Kelvin Amian Adou

Bologna vs Spezia Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (3-5-2): Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Kevin Bonifazi, Arthur Theate; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Jerdy Schouten, Nicola Sansone, Roberto Soriano, Aaron Hickey; Riccardo Orsolini, Marko Arnautovic

Spezia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ivan Provedel; Salvador Ferrer, Martin Erlic, Dimitrios Nikolaou, Arkadiusz Reca; Jacopo Sala, Jakub Kiwior; Quartsin Gyasi, Giulio Maggiore, Daniele Verde; Rey Manaj

Bologna vs Spezia Prediction

Both sides find themselves languishing in the bottom half of the table after several underwhelming performances this season. Despite the defeat at the hands of Fiorentina last time out, Spezia head into the game as the more in-form side and we are backing them to snatch all three points on Monday.

Prediction: Bologna 1-2 Spezia

Edited by Peter P