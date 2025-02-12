Bologna vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2025

Bologna will entertain Torino at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in a mid-table Serie A clash on Friday. The Rossoblù are in eighth place in the standings with 38 points, 10 more than the 11th-placed visitors.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to 2025, with five of their nine games ending in draws. They met Lecce in their previous league outing last week and were held to a goalless away draw. They failed to score for the first time in Serie A since November and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

Toro are also unbeaten in 2025, with five of their six games ending in stalemates. They hosted Genoa last week and played out a 1-1 draw. Interestingly, four of their last five games have ended in a 1-1 scoreline.

Bologna vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have crossed paths 158 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a 59-52 lead in wins and 47 games ending in draws.

The Rossoblù are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors, recording two wins. They have kept clean sheets in these wins as well.

Nine of the last 11 meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Torino have lost just one of their last 10 Serie A games, playing out seven draws. Interestingly, that loss was registered against Bologna at home in the reverse fixture in December.

The hosts have lost just one of their last 16 games across all competitions.

The Rossoblù have outscored the visitors 35-25 in Serie A and also have the better defensive record, conceding one fewer goal (27).

Bologna vs Torino Prediction

The Rossoblù are unbeaten in their nine games in 2025, recording four wins. Three of their four wins this year have been registered at home. They are unbeaten in their last eight home meetings against the visitors, though five games have ended in draws.

Lewis Ferguson and Jens Odgaard remain the two confirmed absentees for the hosts. Riccardo Orsolini is back in full training and is likely to start from the bench. Nikola Moro was on the bench against Lecce and should return to the starting XI.

The Granata are unbeaten in their last seven league games, playing out six draws. Three of their six wins in Serie A this season have been registered in their travels. They have failed to score in their last three games in this fixture.

Samuele Ricci was booked last week and will serve a suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards. Adrien Tameze was injured last week and is out for at least two weeks. Cesare Casadei made his debut from the bench last week and might get the nod to start here.

While both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten run in 2025 thus far, the Rossoblù have been the better side in recent games in this fixture and are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bologna 1-0 Torino

Bologna vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bologna to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Yellow Cards - Over/Under 2.5 Yellow Cards - Under 2.5 yellow cards

Tip 4: Both teams to score - No

