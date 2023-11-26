Bologna vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | November 27th 2023

Bologna and Torino draw the curtain on round 13 of the Italian Serie A when they square off at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on Monday. Thiago Motta’s men have won each of their last four home games across all competitions and will look to continue in the same vein.

Bologna were left spitting feathers just before the international break as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Fiorentina after squandering a plethora of goalscoring chances. Prior to that, Motta’s side were on an 11-game unbeaten run, claiming six draws and five wins, including a 2-0 victory over Hellas Verona in the Coppa Italia on October 31.

With 18 points from 12 matches, Bologna are currently eighth in the Serie A table, just two points off the European qualification places. Meanwhile, Torino were denied a third league win on the spin last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Monza.

Ivan Juric’s men had snapped their run of five straight league games without a win with a 1-0 victory over Lecce on October 28, one week before scraping a 2-1 victory over Sassuolo on home turf.

With 16 points from 12 matches, Torino are currently 11th in the Serie A table but could move into seventh place with all three points on Monday.

Bologna vs Torino Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Torino boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 11 of the last 30 meetings between the sides.

Bologna have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 13 occasions.

Torino have failed to win their last seven visits to the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium, losing twice and claiming two draws since a 1-0 victory in April 2016.

Motta’s men are unbeaten in their last six home games, claiming an impressive five wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss to AC Milan in their season opener.

Torino currently hold the division’s fourth-worst attacking record, having scored just ten goals in their 12 games this season.

Bologna vs Torino Prediction

Following their narrow defeat to Fiorentina last time out, Bologna will be happy to return home, where they have been rock-solid so far. Bologna are unbeaten in their last seven home games against Torino and we fancy them to see off Juric’s men, who have been guilty of a lack of sting in attack this season.

Prediction: Bologna 1-0 Torino

Bologna vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Bologna to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been fewer five or more bookings in four of their last five encounters)