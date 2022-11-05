Bologna vs Torino Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6, 2022

Bologna will welcome Torino to the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in a mid-table Serie A clash on Sunday (November 6).

Both teams have had identical results in their last five games and head into this clash on a two-game winning run. Bologna beat Lecce 2-0 a fortnight ago before second-half goals from Lewis Ferguson and Riccardo Orsolini helped them to a come-from-behind win against another promoted team — Monza.

Torino, meanwhile, moved into the top half of the standings with consecutive 2-1 wins, winning at Udinese before beating holders AC Milan at home.

Koffi Djidji and Aleksei Miranchuk scored in quick succession in the first half as Torino took a decisive lead. Junior Messias halved the deficit for Milan in the 67th minute, but the Turin-based club held on for all three points.

Torino (17) are ninth in the standings, while Bologna are 12th with 13 points.

Bologna vs Torino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have crossed paths 153 times across competitions. Torino have been the better side, leading 58-49 in wins, while the remaining 46 games have ended in draws.

Bologna are winless in their last six games against Torino, who have two wins and four draws.

The last five meetings between the two teams at Bologna have ended in draws, with four of them producing fewer than 2.5 goals.

Eight of Torino's 12 league goals this season have come on their travels, while Bologna have scored exactly half (7) of their 14 goals in the league at home.

Both teams have suffered five defeats in the league this term. Torino enjoy a four-point lead over Bologna, thanks to a couple of more wins than Bologna.

Bologna vs Torino Prediction

Bologna have scored seven goals in their last three league outings and will be looking to continue that goalscoring form. I Rossoblu have not won in their last six meetings against Torino but are undefeated at home since 2017.

Torino, meanwhile, have scored two goals in their last two games, and the trend should continue. Their last two wins against Bologna have come at home. Taking into consideration the form of the two teams, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Bologna 2-2 Torino

Bologna vs Torino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bologna to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Marko Arnautovic to score any time - Yes

