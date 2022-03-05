Bologna vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Italian Serie A 2021-22

Separated by just one place and point in the Italian Serie A table, Bologna and Torino square off at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium on Sunday.

Toro will be seeking to complete a league double over the hosts after grinding out a 2-1 victory back in December’s reverse fixture.

Bologna failed to make it two wins from two last weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw by rock-bottom Salernitana.

Prior to that, they ended their five-game winless run, courtesy of a 2-1 home victory over Spezia on February 21.

With 32 points from 26 games, Bologna are currently 12th in the Serie A table, one point and one place below Sunday’s visitors.

Torino, on the other hand, continue to struggle for form as they were beaten 2-1 on home turf by Cagliari last time out.

They have now failed to taste victory in any of their last five games, managing two draws and three losses since a 2-1 win over Sampdoria on January 15.

However, Torino will feel confident of coming away with the desired result on Sunday as they face an opposing side whom they are unbeaten against in five straight encounters since 2019.

Bologna vs Torino Head-To-Head

Torino boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 10 wins from the last 27 meetings between the sides. Bologna have picked up five wins in that time, while 12 games have ended all square.

Bologna Form Guide: D-W-L-D-L

Torino Form Guide: L-D-L-L-D

Bologna vs Torino Team News

Bologna

Kingsley Michael, Nicolas Dominguez and Federico Santander are all on the Bologna injury list and are out of contention for Sunday’s game.

Injured: Kingsley Michael, Nicolas Dominguez, Federico Santander

Suspended: None

Torino

Torino will take to the pitch without Dennis Praet, Simone Edera and Mohamed Fares, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Dennis Praet, Simone Edera and Mohamed Fares

Suspended: None

Bologna vs Torino Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (3-4-3): Lukasz Skorupski (GK), Adama Soumaoro, Gary Mendel, Arthur Theate; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Roberto Soriano, Jerdy Schouten, Aaron Hickey; Riccardo Orsolini, Musa Barrow, Nicola Sansone

Torino Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (GK); Koffi Djidji, Gleison Bremer, Ricardo Rodriguez; Wilfried Singo, Sasa Lukic, Rolando Mandragora, Mergim Vojvoda; Josip Brekalo, Tommaso Pobega; Andrea Belotti

Bologna vs Torino Prediction

Both sides have struggled to get going this season and find themselves just outside the top half of the standings. They head into the game in similar form and we predict the spoils will be shared with both sides scoring one goal apiece.

Prediction: Bologna 1-1 Torino

Edited by Manas Mitul