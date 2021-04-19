Bologna vs Torino prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Bologna welcome Torino to the Stadio Renato Dall'Arra on Wednesday night in a round 32 clash of the 2020-21 Serie A season.

The hosts are eleventh in the table, 12 points clear of the relegation zone with seven games left to play. Torino, in contrast, are fifteenth, but are only five clear of Cagliari in eighteenth, although Il Toro do have a game in hand.

Bologna come into this game on the back of a 4-1 demolition of Spezia at home, with Mattias Svanberg, Musa Barrow and Riccardo Orsolini finding the net. The Felsinei had lost to Inter Milan and Roma by 0-1 scorelines earlier.

Torino continued their recovery from the relegation zone with a 3-1 comeback win over Roma at home. Antonio Sanabria, Simoze Zaza and Tomas Rincon found the net for the Granata. Earlier, Torino had beaten Udinese away from home by a 1-0 scoreline, following their 2-2 draw at home to Juventus in the derby.

Bologna vs Torino Head-to-Head

Torino have won four and drawn four of their last ten games against Bologna, who have won twice. One of those wins came in the 2016-17 season, which was the last time the Felsinei defeated Torino at home, a 2-0 victory.

Torino have managed three draws at the Renato Dall'Arra since then. The two teams last met in December earlier this season, with Bologna earning a 1-1 draw in Turin.

Bologna form guide in Serie A: W-L-L-W-W

Torino form guide in Serie A: W-W-D-L-W

Bologna vs Torino Team News

Bologna

Sinisa Mihajlovic makes his return to the dugout but remains without Aaron Hickey, Federico Santander and Gary Medel for this game. Takehiro Tomiyasu has returned to training but may lack match-fitness.

Mihajlovic will rotate his side in all likelihood given the relative safety of the club.

Injured: Aaron Hickey, Federico Santander, Gary Medel

Doubtful: Takehiro Tomiyasu

Suspended: None

Torino

Davide Nicola will continue to be without goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu due to COVID-19, which will see Vanja Milinkovic-Savic start in goal once again.

Wilfried Singo made his return against Roma, which means Nicola has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

Injured: None

COVID-19: Salvatore Sirigu

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bologna vs Torino Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Skorupski (GK); Lorenzo De Silvestri, Adama Soumaora, Danilo, Mitchell Dijks; Mattias Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez; Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano, Nicola Sansone; Musa Barrow

Torino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Armando Izzo, Gleison Bremer, Alessandro Buongiorno; Mergim Vojvoda, Tomas Rincon, Rolando Mandragora, Sasa Lukic, Christian Ansaldi; Antonio Sanabria, Andrea Belotti

Bologna vs Torino Prediction

Torino and Bologna both have three wins from their last five, but with the Granata in desperate need of points, they may have the edge in a midweek game where fatigue will play a role.

The visitors have not lost in their last three trips and seem unlikely to do so this time out, even though Bologna were imperious against Spezia.

We expect a high-scoring game, with both sides sharing the spoils.

Prediction: Bologna 2-2 Torino