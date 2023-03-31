Bologna and Udinese go head-to-head at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in round 28 of Serie A on Sunday (April 2). The two sides are separated by just one point in the league, so a thrilling battle could ensue as they push for a top-half finish.

Bologna failed to arrest their slump in form, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by relegation-threatened Salernitana just before the international break. Thiago Motta’s side have now gone three games without a win, picking up two points from a possible nine since registering successive wins over Sampdoria and Inter Milan in February. With 37 points from 27 games, Bologna are tenth in Serie A, level on points with Fiorentina and Torino.

Meanwhile, Udinese continue their late charge for a place in Europe with an impressive 3-1 victory over reigning champions AC Milan last time out. That followed a 1-0 victory over Empoli at the Stadio Carlo Castellani on March 11, which snapped their six-game winless run.

With 38 points from 27 games, I Bianconeri are eighth in the points table, seven points off sixth-placed Atalanta in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification spot.

Bologna vs Udinese Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from their last 42 meetings, Udinese boast a superior record in the fixture.

Bologna have picked up 12 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 12 occasions.

I Rossoblu are unbeaten in six games against Udinese, claiming five wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss in September 2019.

Bologna head into the weekend on a run of one defeat in five games, claiming two wins and as many draws.

I Bianconeri are unbeaten in four games, winning and drawing twice since a 2-1 loss to Inter Milan in February.

Bologna vs Udinese Prediction

With just one point separating Bologna and Udinese, both sides could look to get one over the other and strengthen their position in the top half of the standings. Udinese head into the weekend as the more in-form side and should pick up where they dropped off before the international break.

Prediction: Bologna 1-2 Udinese

Bologna vs Udinese Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Udinese

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last six meetings since Udinese's 4-0 Coppa Italia win in December 2019.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of their last five clashes.)

