Bologna vs Udinese prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Bologna entertain Udinese at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in a mid-table Serie A clash on Sunday.

The home side are unbeaten in their last three league outings and held Juventus to a 1-1 draw last time around. Two players were sent off in the 84th minute of the game, which allowed the Turin giants to use their numerical advantage and score in the fifth minute of injury time via Dusan Vlahovic.

Udinese's three-game winning streak in the league was halted as they fell to a shock 1-0 defeat to last-placed Salernitana at home in their previous outing. The two sides are separated by just a point and a place in the league standings, with the visitors in 12th place and the hosts in 13th place.

Bologna vs Udinese Head-to-Head

There have been 88 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. The fixture has been closely contested between the two teams, with the hosts enjoying a narrow 33-31 lead in wins. In total, 24 games have ended in draws, including the last four meetings between the two rivals.

Udinese last secured a win at Sunday's venue in 2017. They last crossed paths at the Dacia Arena in league action in October. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Bologna form guide (Serie A): D-W-D-L-L

Udinese form guide (Serie A): L-W-W-W-L

Bologna vs Udinese Team News

Bologna

Michael Kingsley and Nicola Sansone trained separately from the group ahead of the game and will likely miss the encounter. Marko Arnautovic, Gary Medel and Adam Soumaoro are suspended for the game.

Arnautovic is out due to an accumulation of yellow cards while the latter two were red-carded in their previous outings.

Injured: Michael Kingsley, Nicola Sansone

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Marko Arnautovic, Gary Medel, Adam Soumaoro

Udinese

Beto and Antonio Santurro will miss the game with injuries. Roberto Pereyra has rejoined training, having overcome a muscle issue and faces a late fitness test before the trip to Bologna.

Brandon Soppy had to be substituted against Salernitana with a cramp and will likely start from the bench in this game.

Injured: Antonio Santurro, Beto

Doubtful: Roberto Pereyra, Brandon Soppy

Suspended: None

Bologna vs Udinese Predicted XIs

Bologna (3-5-2): Lukasz Skorupski (GK); Luis Binks, Kevin Bonifazi, Arthur Theate; Aaron Hickey, Jerdy Schouten, Mattias Svanberg, Mitchell Dijks, Nicolás Domínguez; Riccardo Orsolini, Roberto Soriano

Udinese (3-5-2): Marco Silvestri (GK); Rodrigo Becao, Pablo Mari, Marvin Zeegelaar; Lazar Samardžić, Tolgay Arslan, Walace, Mato Jajalo, Destiny Udogie; Gerard Deulofeu, Isaac Success

Bologna vs Udinese Prediction

Bologna have been the better side in front of goal compared to the Friulani, outscoring them 47-35 in the league this term. The Rossoblù have conceded five more goals than the visitors but should be able to keep a tight ship at the back in this home game.

The hosts will be without three key players and both sides will likely settle for a point in the game.

Prediction: Bologna 1-1 Udinese

