Bologna vs Venezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Bologna host Venezia at the Stadio Renato Dell'Ara in Serie A on Sunday, with both sides in similar form at the moment.

Bologna are currently ninth in the league, six points above their opponents. Sinisa Mihajlovic's side have won their last two league games on the trot and will be looking to extend their streak with a win against Venezia this weekend.

Venezia are also unbeaten in their last two league games and are currently 15th in the league. Paolo Zanetti's side will be going into the game off the back of a 3-2 win against Roma last time out. They will look to replicate that performance in the game against Bologna on Sunday.

Both sides will be heading into the fixture off the back of strong performances last time out, and that should make Sunday's game a well contested matchup.

Bologna vs Venezia Head-to-Head

This will be the first time that the two sides will be facing each other in almost two decades.

Bologna Form Guide: D-L-L-W-W

Venezia Form Guide: W-L-L-D-W

Bologna vs Venezia Team News

De Silvestri will be an important absence for Bologna

Bologna

Lorenzo De Silvestri will miss the game due to a hamstring injury he picked up in the 2-1 win against Sampdoria last time out. Elsewhere, Kingsley Michael is still out injured as well.

Injured: Lorenzo De Silvestri, Kingsley Michael

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Venezia

Antonio Vacca Jr, Luca Lezzerini and Lauri Ala-Myllymaki will make their return to the squad, having missed out on the 3-2 win against Roma last time out. Meanwhile, Michael Svoboda and Luca Fiordilino are both unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Michael Svoboda, Luca Fiordilino

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bologna vs Venezia Predicted XI

Bologna Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Lukasz Skorupski; Arthur Theate, Gary Medel, Adama Soumaoro; Aaron Hickey, Mattias Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez, Andreas Skov Olsen; Roberto Soriano; Musa Barrow, Marko Arnautovic

Venezia Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Sergio Romero; Ridgeciano Haps, Pietro Ceccaroni, Mattia Caldara, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Gianluca Busio, Ethan Ampadu, Domen Crnigoj; Sofian Kiyine, Mattia Aramu; David Okereke

Bologna vs Venezia Prediction

It's hard to choose between the two sides given their similar runs of form of late. However, playing at home should give Bologna the edge during the game.

We predict a tight game with Bologna having enough firepower to come away with the win.

Prediction: Bologna 1-0 Venezia

