Bolton vs Middlesbrough Prediction and Betting Tips | August 29, 2023 

Middlesbrough visit the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Tuesday (August 29) to face Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup second round. The Boro are desperate to put their league struggles behind them and continue their winning run in the cup.

Michael Carrick's side are winless in four Championship games this season, losing three. With just one point, Middlesbrough are down in 22nd position im the league table. Their only positive result so far has come in the Carabao Cup, where the North Yorkshire outfit beat Huddersfield 3-2 in the first round.

Meanwhile, Bolton began their campaign in the Football League One with three wins on the bounce before losing steam. Their last two games have produced one loss and one draw.

With 10 points in five games, the Wanderers are third in the third-division standings. In the first round of the cup, though, the Greater Manchester outfit beat Barrow in a narrow 1-0 win, with Zac Ashworth scoring the only goal of the game in the 44th minute.

Bolton vs Middlesbrough Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 130th clash between the two sides, with Bolton winning 51 and losing 47.

Middlesbrough have won their last eight clashes with Bolton and are unbeaten in 10.

Bolton's last win over Middlesbrough came in April 2013, a 2-1 win at home in the Championship.

Bolton have not scored in their last four meetings with Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough are in the Carabao Cup second round for the first time since 2020. They haven't reached the third round since their run to the 2018-19 quarterfinals.

Bolton have gone out in the Carabao Cup second round in the last two years and haven't reached the third round since the 2017-18 season.

Bolton vs Middlesbrough Prediction

Bolton have fared well in their league, which should give them the confidence to face Middlesbrough, whose Championship run so far has been horrendous. However, the Boro look stronger on paper, and given their terrific record in the fixture, should see off their opponents.

Prediction: Bolton 1-2 Middlesbrough

Bolton vs Middlesbrough Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Middlesbrough

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes