Bolton Wanderer's steady rise under Ian Evatt

Bolton Wanderers used to be one of the top 50 teams in Europe in mid-2000s. They reached painful lows last season when they were relegated from League One football. It was the club's first appearance in League Two since the 1887-88 season.

Keith Hill and Bolton's relegation

Following the club's sale to Football Ventures Limited in 2019, Keith Hill was appointed as the new Bolton head coach. Before the transfer deadline day, the club signed as many as nine players to signal the new owners' ambitions.

This included the arrival of two Star-Championship players - midfielder James Weir from Hull City and veteran Daryl Murphy from Nottingham Forest.

However, the club took it as far as October to register their first vicotry of the season - a 2-0 win against Bristol Rovers. Things headed further south next month when they were handed a five-point deduction.

An abrupt end to the season following the outbreak of Covid-19 in the UK ended all hopes of survival for Bolton. On June 9, 2020, the club was stuck bottom of League One and were eventually relegated.

The arrival of Ian Evatt and life in League Two

Ian Evatt joined the club after resigning from Barrow's top position the following season. Bolton went on a bigger spending spree this time around with as many as twelve first-team regulars joining the camp.

Despite the squad overload, the club only managed a solitary win from their opening eight games and were stuck 20th in the division. Just when it seemed that further embarrassment would beckon the club, Evatt managed to pull off a coup.

In their remaining league games, the club dropped just fifteen points and finished third in League Two. That was enough to guarantee them an immediate return to League One football.

Subsequent promotion and steady improvement

Following their return to League One football, the club loaned out the majority of the players they roped in last season. With renewed interest, the club invested money into fresh faces. Crowd-favorite Declan John was roped in from Swansea City on a free transfer. Promising West Ham youngster Oladapo Afolayan also arrived on a year-long loan.

Despite drawing their opening fixture, they produced a statement performance against Ipswich Town, beating them 5-2. However, that also signalled a 5-match losing streak for the club.

Evatt and his group have finally managed to come back into some form with victories against Doncaster and Crewe Alexander. The club finds itself in the 15th place halfway through the season.

