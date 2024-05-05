Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th May 2024

Bolton Wanderers host Barnsley at the Toughsheet Community Stadium on Tuesday for the second leg of their Football League One promotion playoff semi-finals.

The Wanderers currently hold a 3-1 advantage in the tie from their first leg as Ian Evatt's side pulled off a big victory last week.

Dion Charles struck a brace for them over the two halves, before Sam Cosgrove pulled one back for Barnsley in the 75th minute.

In the fourth minute of stoppage time, Randell Williams added a third goal as Bolton have one leg in the finals. Aiming to qualify for the Championship for the first time since the 2018-19 season, the Greater Manchester side only need a draw to seal their place in the Championship

Barnsley, on the other hand, have to win by a three-goal margin, which seems like a tough ask from the side as they've been struggling lately. The Tykes finished the regular campaign without winning any of their last six games, before losing the first leg of their clash against Bolton, extending their winless run to seven games.

Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 clashes between the sides in the past, with Bolton winning on nine occasions, and losing to Barnsley just five times.

Barnsley are winless in their last three encounters with Bolton, and have won just one of their last six clashes.

Barnsley are winless in their last seven games.

Bolton are unbeaten in their last eight games, winning four.

Bolton's Randell Williams has scored in their last two games.

Barnsley have lost each of their last four away games.

In the league phase, Bolton and Barnsley were both among the top three best attacking sides, with 86 and 82 goals respectively.

Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley Prediction

Bolton Wanderers are the form side here, and they have a healthy advantage in the tie following their 3-1 win on the road last week.

Barnsley have an uphill battle to keep their promotion hopes alive, and don't seem up to the task at the moment. We expect this game to end in a draw.

Prediction: Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Barnsley

Bolton Wanderers vs Barnsley Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes